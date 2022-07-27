Century Communities Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Record Second Quarter Net Income of $158.7 Million or $4.78 per Diluted Share -

- Return on Equity of 33.7% -

- Gross Margin of 28.2% and Adjusted Gross Margin of 29.4% -

- Pre-Tax Income Margin 18.3% -

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Net income increased 35% to $158.7 million or $4.78 per diluted share, both second quarter records

Pre-tax income improved 40% to a Company record $213.6 million

Total revenues increased to a second quarter record $1.2 billion

Return on equity improved by 610 basis points to 33.7%, equaling a Company record

Deliveries of 2,713 homes, led by Century Complete and the West region

Net new home contracts of 2,233

Homebuilding gross margin increased to 28.2% from 23.9%, a 430-basis point increase

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin increased to 29.4%, a 370-basis point increase

Homes in backlog increased 7% to 4,767 homes valued at $2.0 billion

Selling communities increased 16% to 213 from 184 communities

"We delivered strong results in the second quarter, reporting record earnings per share and pre-tax income while maintaining our record return on equity of 33.7% for the second quarter in a row," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While rising interest rates created buyer uncertainty and led to an industry-wide slowdown in current activity as the quarter progressed, we believe that Century is well positioned to navigate these near-term challenges. The flexibility of our operating model gives us the ability to adjust our home starts and product offerings to stay aligned with market changes and maintain our focus on delivering affordably priced homes."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Given the recent volatility in the market, we reduced our controlled lot inventory and land spend commitments in the quarter, and will continue to focus on projects that meet our stringent investment criteria. While the homebuilding industry remains impacted by supply chain issues, we saw an improvement in our cycle times and input costs during the quarter and expect further gains as the year progresses. Our homebuyers continue to have a healthy financial profile, and inventories across our 45 plus markets are still at low levels. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we intend to continue investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders throughout the various cycles in the market."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the second quarter 2022 increased 35% to $158.7 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, as compared to $117.9 million or $3.47 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Total revenues rose to $1.2 billion, a second quarter record and a 12% year over year increase. Home sales revenues for the second quarter 2022 increased to $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for the prior year quarter. Deliveries decreased slightly to 2,713 homes compared to 2,771 in the prior year quarter. The average sales price of home deliveries for the second quarter 2022 increased to $418,200, compared to $362,600 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation across all of our markets.

Net new home contracts in the second quarter 2022 were 2,233 contracts, compared to 3,120 contracts in the prior year quarter. At the end of the second quarter 2022, the Company had 4,767 homes in backlog, representing $2.0 billion of backlog dollar value, and year over year increases of 7% and 12%, respectively.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 29.4% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 25.7% in the prior year quarter. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the second quarter 2022 was 28.2%, as compared to 23.9% in the prior year quarter, an improvement of 430 basis points. Homebuilding and adjusted gross margins were only 10 basis points lower than the Company records established in the first quarter of 2022. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 9.6%, compared to 9.9% in the prior year quarter. Pre-tax income margin was 18.3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 14.6% in the prior year quarter.

Selling communities at the end of the second quarter increased 16% to 213 from 184 communities in the prior year quarter.

Return on equity for the second quarter of 2022 was 33.7%, compared to 27.6% in the prior year period, and equaling the Company record established in the first quarter of 2022.

Financial services revenues were $22.8 million compared to $29.9 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pre-tax income decreased to $8.6 million from $11.7 million, primarily as a result of lower originations and normalization of gain on sale premiums.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.0 billion of stockholders' equity, a 31% year over year increase, and $819.5 million of total liquidity, including $160.5 million of cash.

During the second quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and repurchased 790,558 shares of its common stock for $35.9 million, for an average per share price of $45.42 or 75% of ending book value as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, homebuilding debt to capital increased to 37.1%, from 36.1% at December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net homebuilding debt to net capital increased to 33.6%, from 26.3% at December 31, 2021 primarily due to increased investments in inventory.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,750 to 11,750 homes. We are reaffirming our full year home sales revenues to be in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.9 billion, and depending on market conditions, we expect our year end selling communities to be in the range of 240 to 250."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," "looking ahead," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2022, management's belief that Century is well positioned to navigate near-term challenges and that the flexibility of its operating model gives it the ability to adjust its product offerings to stay aligned with market changes and maintain its focus on affordably priced homes, and management's expectations for further supply chain cycle gains as the year progresses. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate increases; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material shortages and delays, municipal and utility delays, and COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues























Home sales revenues

$ 1,134,535

$ 1,004,789

$ 2,122,950

$ 1,964,068 Land sales and other revenues



8,810



8,258



10,440



23,928 Total homebuilding revenues



1,143,345



1,013,047



2,133,390



1,987,996 Financial services revenues



22,797



29,865



49,102



63,485 Total revenues



1,166,142



1,042,912



2,182,492



2,051,481 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues























Cost of home sales revenues



(814,895)



(764,668)



(1,523,968)



(1,521,175) Cost of land sales and other revenues



(8,012)



(7,000)



(8,858)



(17,020) Total homebuilding cost of revenues



(822,907)



(771,668)



(1,532,826)



(1,538,195) Financial services costs



(14,186)



(18,168)



(29,340)



(36,469) Selling, general, and administrative



(109,158)



(99,656)



(210,797)



(191,807) Inventory impairment and other



—



(41)



—



(41) Other income (expense)



(6,243)



(1,245)



(7,105)



(1,786) Income before income tax expense



213,648



152,134



402,424



283,183 Income tax expense



(54,980)



(34,224)



(101,260)



(63,621) Net income

$ 158,668

$ 117,910

$ 301,164

$ 219,562

























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 4.83

$ 3.49

$ 9.08

$ 6.52 Diluted

$ 4.78

$ 3.47

$ 8.97

$ 6.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



32,839,402



33,738,586



33,183,097



33,651,727 Diluted



33,227,383



33,956,638



33,582,900



33,920,939

Century Communities, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share amounts)



















June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,011

$ 316,310 Cash held in escrow



82,494



52,297 Accounts receivable



58,755



41,932 Inventories



3,002,338



2,456,614 Mortgage loans held for sale



216,367



353,063 Prepaid expenses and other assets



257,715



200,087 Property and equipment, net



27,304



24,939 Deferred tax assets, net



19,356



21,239 Goodwill



30,395



30,395 Total assets

$ 3,772,735

$ 3,496,876 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 117,390

$ 84,679 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



344,549



316,877 Notes payable



1,009,631



998,936 Revolving line of credit



141,000



— Mortgage repurchase facilities



209,001



331,876 Total liabilities



1,821,571



1,732,368 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,273,160 and 33,760,940 shares issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



323



338 Additional paid-in capital



596,727



697,845 Retained earnings



1,354,114



1,066,325 Total stockholders' equity



1,951,164



1,764,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,772,735

$ 3,496,876

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Net New Home Contracts





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



% Change



2022



2021



% Change West

248



497



(50.1) %



665



891



(25.4) % Mountain

478



617



(22.5) %



1,064



1,564



(32.0) % Texas

274



399



(31.3) %



686



917



(25.2) % Southeast

415



288



44.1 %



824



764



7.9 % Century Complete

818



1,319



(38.0) %



1,938



2,439



(20.5) % Total

2,233



3,120



(28.4) %



5,177



6,575



(21.3) %

Home Deliveries (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

426

$ 689.4

385

$ 616.5

10.6 %

11.8 % Mountain

458

$ 600.9

611

$ 473.1

(25.0) %

27.0 % Texas

363

$ 337.5

477

$ 273.9

(23.9) %

23.2 % Southeast

404

$ 446.5

429

$ 392.7

(5.8) %

13.7 % Century Complete

1,062

$ 247.4

869

$ 206.3

22.2 %

19.9 % Total / Weighted Average

2,713

$ 418.2

2,771

$ 362.6

(2.1) %

15.3 %





































Six Months Ended June 30,















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price

Homes

Average Sales

Price West

822

$ 676.9

704

$ 601.1

16.8 %

12.6 % Mountain

972

$ 571.9

1,296

$ 446.9

(25.0) %

28.0 % Texas

729

$ 338.5

805

$ 271.3

(9.4) %

24.8 % Southeast

770

$ 428.4

997

$ 389.7

(22.8) %

9.9 % Century Complete

1,768

$ 245.5

1,766

$ 201.0

0.1 %

22.1 % Total / Weighted Average

5,061

$ 419.5

5,568

$ 352.7

(9.1) %

18.9 %

Century Communities, Inc. Homebuilding Operational Data (Unaudited)

Selling Communities





















Selling communities at period end

As of June 30,



Increase/(Decrease)



2022

2021



Amount

% Change





















West

22

17



5

29.4 % Mountain

33

27



6

22.2 % Texas

22

14



8

57.1 % Southeast

23

22



1

4.5 % Century Complete

113

104



9

8.7 % Total

213

184



29

15.8 %

Backlog (dollars in thousands)























































As of June 30,





















2022

2021

% Change





Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Sales Price West

367

$ 294,274

$ 801.8

673

$ 440,008

$ 653.8

(45.5) %

(33.1) %

22.6 % Mountain

1,137



632,865

$ 556.6

1,057



544,365

$ 515.0

7.6 %

16.3 %

8.1 % Texas

343



128,574

$ 374.9

497



182,080

$ 366.4

(31.0) %

(29.4) %

2.3 % Southeast

767



349,120

$ 455.2

568



230,558

$ 405.9

35.0 %

51.4 %

12.1 % Century Complete

2,153



572,727

$ 266.0

1,651



365,454

$ 221.4

30.4 %

56.7 %

20.1 % Total / Weighted Average

4,767

$ 1,977,560

$ 414.8

4,446

$ 1,762,465

$ 396.4

7.2 %

12.2 %

4.6 %

Lot Inventory



























































As of June 30,























2022

2021

% Change























Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total

Owned

Controlled

Total























































West

5,129



2,453



7,582



3,833



5,532



9,365



33.8 %

(55.7) %

(19.0) % Mountain

11,706



3,653



15,359



7,800



8,046



15,846



50.1 %

(54.6) %

(3.1) % Texas

6,708



6,741



13,449



3,468



6,767



10,235



93.4 %

(0.4) %

31.4 % Southeast

6,123



14,209



20,332



2,973



12,567



15,540



106.0 %

13.1 %

30.8 % Century Complete

5,467



13,362



18,829



4,487



10,137



14,624



21.8 %

31.8 %

28.8 % Total

35,133



40,418



75,551



22,561



43,049



65,610



55.7 %

(6.1) %

15.2 % % of Total

46.5 %



53.5 %



100.0 %



34.4 %



65.6 %



100.0 %





















Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment and other (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by excluding the effect of inventory impairment, restructuring costs and loss on debt extinguishment from the calculation of reported EPS.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Numerator























Net income

$ 158,668

$ 117,910

$ 301,164

$ 219,562 Denominator























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



32,839,402



33,738,586



33,183,097



33,651,727 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units



387,981



218,052



399,803



269,212 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



33,227,383



33,956,638



33,582,900



33,920,939 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 4.83

$ 3.49

$ 9.08

$ 6.52 Diluted

$ 4.78

$ 3.47

$ 8.97

$ 6.47

























Adjusted earnings per share























Numerator























Net income

$ 158,668

$ 117,910

$ 301,164

$ 219,562 Income tax expense



54,980



34,224



101,260



63,621 Income before income tax expense



213,648



152,134



402,424



283,183 Inventory impairment and other



—



41



—



41 Adjusted income before income tax expense



213,648



152,175



402,424



283,224 Adjusted income tax expense(1)



(54,980)



(34,188)



(101,260)



(63,630) Adjusted net income

$ 158,668



117,987

$ 301,164



219,594

























Denominator - Diluted



33,227,383



33,956,638



33,582,900



33,920,939

























Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 4.78

$ 3.47

$ 8.97

$ 6.47

(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 25.7%% and 25.2%, respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 22.5%, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and other and interest is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin (in thousands)





























Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

%

2021

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 1,134,535

100.0 %

$ 1,004,789

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(814,895)

(71.8) %



(764,668)

(76.1) % Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



(41)

(0.0) % Gross margin from home sales



319,640

28.2 %



240,080

23.9 % Add: Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



41

0.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,473

1.2 %



18,406

1.8 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory

impairment and other

$ 333,113

29.4 %

$ 258,527

25.7 %





























































Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

%

2021

%

























Home sales revenues

$ 2,122,950

100.0 %

$ 1,964,068

100.0 % Cost of home sales revenues



(1,523,968)

(71.8) %



(1,521,175)

(77.5) % Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



(41)

(0.0) % Gross margin from home sales



598,982

28.2 %



442,852

22.5 % Add: Inventory impairment and other



—

— %



41

0.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues



25,619

1.2 %



36,783

1.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory

impairment and other

$ 624,601

29.4 %

$ 479,676

24.4 %

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment and other. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Net income

$ 158,668

$ 117,910



34.6 %

$ 301,164

$ 219,562



37.2 % Income tax expense



54,980



34,224



60.6 %



101,260



63,621



59.2 % Interest in cost of home sales revenues



13,473



18,406



(26.8) %



25,619



36,783



(30.4) % Interest expense (income)



(147)



(172)



(14.5) %



(12)



(283)



(95.8) % Depreciation and amortization expense



2,746



2,849



(3.6) %



5,352



5,655



(5.4) % EBITDA



229,720



173,217



32.6 %



433,383



325,338



33.2 % Inventory impairment and other



—



41



NM





—



41



NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 229,720

$ 173,258



32.6 %

$ 433,383

$ 325,379



33.2 %

NM – Not Meaningful

Century Communities, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

(in thousands)





June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Notes payable

$ 1,009,631

$ 998,936 Revolving line of credit



141,000



— Construction loan agreement



(917)



— Total homebuilding debt



1,149,714



998,936 Total stockholders' equity



1,951,164



1,764,508 Total capital

$ 3,100,878

$ 2,763,444 Homebuilding debt to capital



37.1 %



36.1 %













Total homebuilding debt

$ 1,149,714

$ 998,936 Cash and cash equivalents



(78,011)



(316,310) Cash held in escrow



(82,494)



(52,297) Net homebuilding debt



989,209



630,329 Total stockholders' equity



1,951,164



1,764,508 Net capital

$ 2,940,373

$ 2,394,837













Net homebuilding debt to net capital



33.6 %



26.3 %

