Union Plus to Award $185,000 to Union Members in Celebration of Labor Day

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Plus is proud to announce that our annual Labor Day celebration, Unions Power America, is back and bigger than ever. Union Plus will be giving away a total of $185,000 in cash prizes through the Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes in honor of exceptional union workers who make our country strong.

"Union members are America's heroes," reflects Mitch Stevens, Union Plus president, "and Union Plus is proud to honor them this, and every Labor Day with the Unions Power America Contest, Sweepstakes and Labor Day event. Recent efforts and victories by workers to unionize their workplaces remind us that unions are for, and built by, hardworking, extraordinary people. Unions and their members are the backbone of our nation and it is Union Plus' great privilege to celebrate their vital contribution to our communities."

The Unions Power America Contest

July 18-August 8

Union members can nominate themselves or another union member for the $25,000 Unions Power America Contest Grand Prize by visiting unionplus.org/laborday and sharing how they power America forward by going the extra mile to support others at work, in their neighborhoods and communities. In addition to the $25,000 Grand Prize, an additional $85,000 in cash prizes for First, Second and Third Prize winners will also be awarded. For Official Rules, visit unionplus.org/laborday.

The Unions Power America Sweepstakes

August 10-August 29

By entering the Unions Power America Sweepstakes at unionplus.org/laborday , union members have an opportunity to win the $50,000 Grand Prize or one of 25, $1,000 prizes. After initial entry, entrants can earn bonus entries by completing simple, fun, online activities to increase their chances of winning. For Official Rules, visit unionplus.org/laborday.

Winners of the Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes will be announced during the Union Plus Labor Day virtual celebration, at 6pm ET on September 5th, at unionplus.org/laborday .

This year's Labor Day giveaways surpass the cash prizes awarded last year, going further to celebrate the diversity of union members across the country who are powering America forward.

The Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes are extensions of the year-round support Union Plus offers. Union Plus provides exclusive savings and discounts to union members, as well as exclusive benefits such as scholarships and hardship programs. Since 2009, Union Plus has awarded over $16 million in grants and scholarships to union members.

About Union Plus

Union Plus, founded by the AFL-CIO in 1986, uses the collective buying power of America's 14 million union members to deliver top-quality beneﬁts and services at competitive prices for working families. Union Plus offers a wide range of programs created specifically for union members, including hardship help, scholarships, cash back shopping, credit cards, home mortgages, discounts on mobile plans, insurance plans, travel and entertainment discounts and so much more.

