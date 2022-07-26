Think Surgical appoints Park Mehendale as Vice President of Operations

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Parikshit (Park) Mehendale as vice president of operations.

"I am delighted to take on the role of vice president of operations at THINK Surgical," said Mr. Mehendale.

Mr. Mehendale brings nearly 20 years of global operations, supply chain, and engineering management experience to the THINK organization. At THINK, Mr. Mehendale will lead supply chain, strategic sourcing, and new product transfer to operations. Before joining THINK, Mr. Mehendale served as vice president of manufacturing at Conformis Inc., where he led operations, manufacturing engineering, and new product commercialization efforts across multiple sites. Prior to Conformis, Mr. Mehendale served in leadership roles at Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, and United Technologies.

"We are excited that Park has joined our leadership team." said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "This is a particularly significant time for Park to join THINK as we prepare to commercially launch multiple new robotic systems. I am confident that Park's experience and motivation make him particularly well suited to optimize supply chain management of our complex robotic systems and lead the transfer of these products from engineering to commercial operations."

"I am delighted to take on the role of vice president of operations at THINK Surgical," said Mr. Mehendale. "The growth of orthopedic surgical robots has been extraordinary and shows no signs of slowing down. I am particularly impressed by THINK's pipeline of new products and the open implant library allowing customers to use implants from multiple different manufacturers. This provides significant value for customers."

About THINK Surgical®, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One® Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available, active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com .

