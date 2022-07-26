My Plates officially launches three new Classic Silver license plate designs!

Three new Classic plate designs, printed on silver sheeting.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas has launched three new Classic license plate designs, all printed on reflective "silver" sheeting. These new designs are available in three colors, Classic Blue Silver, Classic Pink Silver and the ever popular Classic Black Silver.

Three new Classic Silver plates from My Plates (PRNewswire)

Each of these new designs will be available to personalize up to 7 characters, or Texans can also choose the background only option.

"It's our very popular Classic Texas look, trimmed out in Silver" said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

Texans wishing to purchase any of these new designs may do so by visiting www.MyPlates.com starting from only $50 a year or as low as $35 a year when purchased for a five-year term. You do not have to wait until you receive your registration renewal notice; you can order at any time.

Since November 2009, Texans have purchased more than 600,000 My Plates, putting more than $125M in the general revenue fund, which helps pay for services for all Texans.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

