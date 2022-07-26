EDAN Launches Next-Gen ABG Solutions for the Clinic During 2022 AACC

A lightweight POC CO-oximetry blood gas and chemistry system i20 reveals how photoluminescence biosensor coupled with microfluidics could transform the future of ABG tests in clinical departments.

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ) announce the official launch of the first-of-its-kind POC (Point-of-Care) fluorescence-based CO-OX blood gas and chemistry analysis system, i20, equipped with over 45 parameters, covering from blood gases, electrolyte, to CO-oximetry during the 74th American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Exposition (2022 AACC). EDAN held a series of live demonstrations of i20 in booth 1038 at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Jul. 26-28.

The new system is designed to relieve the burden in selected patient care settings like intensive care units, pulmonary units, emergency departments, operating rooms, neonatal intensive care, etc. The technology and its photoluminescent biosensor increase the accuracy and stability sharply while eliminating the cost of maintenance, space, and staff training.

The blood gas test is considered the most important POC test by many emergency-care providers. The newly added analytes (tHb, sO 2 , FO 2 Hb, FHHb, FCOHb, FMetHb) on i20, are tailored to the typical clinical applications of CO-oximetry, like poisoning or other clinical situations that alter Hb's ability to carry oxygen.

"The true integration of blood gas analyzer and CO-oximetry analyzer with the small size that i20 achieved would be a perfect fit across clinical departments. Clinical needs would always be our priority. Size, CO-OX, maintenance, operations, and costs is been their focuses for years. And on i20, you wouldn't need to worry about any of these problems above. We eliminate the cons. Now, it's time to look at the pros," said EDAN's global marketing director, Alex You.

Through the live demonstration onsite, the cartridge of i20 also captures the spotlight. The disposable cartridge can store at room temperature (18 to 30°C) for months. And it only takes 65ul to complete a test with a result in 60 seconds after sample aspiration. "This is just a start. More surprises on i20 are releasing soon." For further information, contact pr.intl@edan.com.

*The i20 Blood Gas and Chemistry Analyzer is not for sale in the U.S. and not yet FDA-cleared.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG , OB/GYN , Ultrasound Imaging , In-Vitro Diagnostics , Patient Monitoring , Point-of-Care Testing , and Veterinary . Follow EDAN on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.