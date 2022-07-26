BIG3 ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS FOR REMAINDER OF 2022 SEASON, INCLUDING THE FIRST-EVER BIG3 ALL-STAR GAME AT STATE FARM ARENA IN ATLANTA ON AUGUST 21

Inaugural BIG3 All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game Tip Off at 4pm on CBS

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the league's first-ever All-Star Game will be held ahead of the 2022 Championship Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on August 21. Additionally, following last weekend's games, the bottom four teams have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The remaining eight teams will battle out across the final two weeks of the regular season at Comerica Center in Frisco, TX, where the bottom two teams will also be eliminated from playoff contention each weekend. The final four teams will move on to the playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, to compete for a spot in the 2022 Championship Game. Top players and two coaches from each of the 10 teams not playing in the Championship Game will be selected to play in the All-Star Game.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the best of the best to compete in Atlanta, whether that be for the coveted Dr. J trophy or the title of BIG3 All-Star," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "This has been our most competitive season yet with multiple 3-or-4-way tiebreakers deciding last week's standings. Ultimately, only one team can win, but fans will still be able to see their favorite players and coaches show off the best of their skills in Atlanta. Eliminating the bottom four teams will allow us to put on a tremendous show for our fans to close out the 2022 BIG3 season."

This announcement comes as the BIG3 continues to show tremendous growth in viewership throughout the league's fifth season. Last weekend's games on CBS averaged 508k viewers up 17% from Week 6 in 2021, and 13% higher than 2021 season average. With these schedule changes announced and the biggest games ahead, this season's ratings will deliver significant increases returning to pre-pandemic viewership.

Tickets for the remainder of the regular season can be purchased here. Tickets for playoffs and Championship/All-Star Game weekend will go on sale this Friday, July 29th." For more information, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.

