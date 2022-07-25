Tickets on sale NOW for the The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season, featuring ten performances transmitted live from the Metropolitan Opera stage to cinemas nationwide through Fathom Events

Season will feature the world-premiere staging of The Hours , company premieres of Champion and Medea , and four additional new productions

Roster of artists to appear on screen include Piotr Beczała, Lise Davidsen , Joyce DiDonato , Renée Fleming , Ryan Speedo Green , Kelli O'Hara , Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra , Michael Volle , Sonya Yoncheva, and more

Live in HD season kicks off on October 22 with Medea starring Sondra Radvanovsky

DENVER, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, will begin its 16th season on October 22 and will feature ten Saturday matinee performances broadcast from the Met stage to movie theaters. Tickets are on sale now through Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit www.fathomevents.com (participating theaters are subject to change).

In addition to Fathom's live Saturday transmissions, an encore of each opera will be broadcast in theaters on the following Wednesday, with presentations in both the afternoon and evening.

The 2022–23 season begins with a live transmission of Cherubini's Medea, a Met-premiere production starring soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role.

In addition to Medea, the 2022–23 Live in HD season will feature two more company premieres, both led by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Kevin Puts's The Hours, in its world-premiere production, starring the powerhouse trio of soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and soprano Kelli O'Hara, and the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard's first opera, Champion, about the life of boxer Emile Griffith. Four additional new productions will be presented throughout the season: Giordano's Fedora with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role; Wagner's Lohengrin starring tenor Piotr Beczała; and two Mozart operas conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann, including a cinematic staging of Don Giovanni by Ivo van Hove and Simon McBurney's production of Die Zauberflöte, which raises the orchestra pit to allow interaction with the cast.

"Our 2022–23 Live in HD season picks up where we will have left off at the end of the current season, with more new productions and more Met premieres than in recent decades," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Our lessons learned during the two years of the pandemic are that the future of the Met, and of opera, rely upon ceaselessly breaking new and diverse artistic ground. It's our path forward."

Live in HD audiences will also have the chance to see Michael Mayer's celebrated production of Verdi's La Traviata starring soprano Nadine Sierra as Violetta; and the return of two of Robert Carsen's productions, including Verdi's Falstaff, with baritone Michael Volle singing the title role in his first Verdi opera at the Met, and Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, with soprano Lise Davidsen and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the Marschallin and Octavian.

"We're excited for this next season of The Met: Live in HD series," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We are always proud of Fathom's ability to bring the best in live opera to theater audiences all over the country – especially in communities that may not have the chance to see such amazing artistry live."

Complete details, including casting, are available below.

2022–23 Live in HD Season at a Glance:

The Live in HD season will begin on October 22 with Medea and continues with La Traviata (November 5), The Hours (December 10), Fedora (January 14), Lohengrin (March 18), Falstaff (April 1), Der Rosenkavalier (April 15), Champion (April 29), Don Giovanni (May 20), and Die Zauberflöte (June 3). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage. A special encore screening of The Magic Flute will also be presented on December 3.



The Met: Live in HD 2022–23 Schedule

Cherubini's Medea—MET PREMIERE

Live in HD date: October 22, 2022

Encore date: October 26, 2022

Production: David McVicar

Set Designer: David McVicar

Costume Designer: Doey Lüthi

Lighting Designer: Paule Constable

Projection Designer: S. Katy Tucker

Movement Director: Jo Meredith

Carlo Rizzi (Conductor); Sondra Radvanovsky (Medea), Janai Brugger (Glauce), Ekaterina Gubanova (Neris), Matthew Polenzani (Giasone), Michele Pertusi (Creonte)

Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory's fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance. Joining Radvanovsky in the Met-premiere production of Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece is tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea's Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as her father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea's confidante, Neris.

Verdi's La Traviata—REVIVAL

Live in HD date: November 5, 2022

Encore date: November 9, 2022

Production: Michael Mayer

Set Designer: Christine Jones

Costume Designer: Susan Hilferty

Lighting Designer: Kevin Adams

Choreographer: Lorin Latarro

Daniele Callegari (Conductor); Nadine Sierra (Violetta Valéry), Stephen Costello (Alfredo Germont), Luca Salsi (Giorgio Germont)

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera's ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.

Kevin Puts's The Hours—WORLD-PREMIERE PRODUCTION

Live in HD date: December 10, 2022

Encore date: December 14, 2022

Librettist: Greg Pierce

Production: Phelim McDermott

Set and Costume Designer: Tom Pye

Lighting Designer: Bruno Poet

Projection Designer: Finn Ross

Choreographer: Annie-B Parson

Dramaturg: Paul Cremo

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (Conductor); Renée Fleming (Clarissa Vaughan), Kelli O'Hara (Laura Brown), Joyce DiDonato (Virginia Woolf), Sean Panikkar (Leonard Woolf), William Burden (Louis), Kyle Ketelsen (Richard), Brandon Cedel (Dan Brown),

The world-premiere staging of Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel, which also served as the inspiration for the Oscar-winning film, arrives in cinemas this December. In her highly anticipated return to the Met, soprano Renée Fleming joins soprano Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato to portray three women from different eras who grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. Phelim McDermott, who recently created the Met's acclaimed production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten, directs this compelling drama, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct Puts's powerful score.

Giordano's Fedora—NEW PRODUCTION

Live in HD date: January 14, 2023

Encore date: January 18, 2023

Production: David McVicar

Set Designer: Charles Edwards

Costume Designer: Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designer: Adam Silverman

Marco Armiliato (Conductor); Sonya Yoncheva (Fedora), Rosa Feola (Olga), Piotr Beczała (Loris Ipanoff), Artur Ruciński (De Siriex)

Giordano's exhilarating drama Fedora returns to the Met for the first time in 25 years, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex. Marco Armiliato conducts David McVicar's intricate production, with a fixed set that unfolds to reveal the opera's settings: a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Wagner's Lohengrin—NEW PRODUCTION

Live in HD date: March 18, 2023

Encore date: March 22, 2023

Production: François Girard

Set and Costume Designer: Tim Yip

Lighting Designer: David Finn

Projection Designer: Peter Flaherty

Choreographer: TBA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (Conductor); Tamara Wilson (Elsa), Christine Goerke (Ortrud), Piotr Beczała (Lohengrin), Evgeny Nikitin (Telramund), Brian Mulligan (Herald), Günther Groissböck (Heinrich)

Wagner's Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after an absence of 17 years with this atmospheric new staging by François Girard. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts a cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Verdi's Falstaff—REVIVAL

Live in HD date: April 1, 2023

Encore date: April 5, 2023

Production: Robert Carsen

Set Designer: Paul Steinberg

Costume Designer: Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designers: Robert Carsen and Peter Van Praet

Daniele Rustioni (Conductor); Hera Hyesang Park (Nannetta); Ailyn Pérez (Alice Ford); Marie-Nicole Lemieux (Mistress Quickly); Jennifer Johnson Cano (Meg Page); Bogdan Volkov (Fenton); Michael Volle (Falstaff); Christopher Maltman (Ford)

Verdi's Shakespearean comedy features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen's celebrated staging. Baritone Michael Volle sings his first Verdi role at the Met as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance. Reuniting after their acclaimed performances in the production's 2019 run are soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier—REVIVAL

Live in HD date: April 15, 2023

Encore date: April 19, 2023

Production: Robert Carsen

Set Designer: Paul Steinberg

Costume Designer: Brigitte Reiffenstuel

Lighting Designers: Robert Carsen and Peter Van Praet

Choreographer: Philippe Giraudeau

Simone Young (Conductor); Lise Davidsen (Marschallin), Isabel Leonard (Octavian), Erin Morley (Sophie), Katharine Goeldner (Annina), René Barbera (Italian Singer), Thomas Ebenstein (Valzacchi), Markus Brück (Faninal), Günther Groissböck (Baron Ochs)

A stellar trio assembles to take on the lead roles of Strauss's comedy, with soprano Lise Davidsen in her Met role debut as the Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in her Met role debut as Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging.

Terence Blanchard's Champion—MET PREMIERE

Live in HD date: April 29, 2023

Encore date: May 3, 2023, 2023

Librettist: Michael Cristofer

Production: James Robinson

Set Designer: Allen Moyer

Costume Designer: Paul Tazewell

Lighting Designer: Donald Holder

Projection Designer: Greg Emetaz

Choreographer: Camille A. Brown

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (Conductor); Latonia Moore (Emelda Griffith), Stephanie Blythe (Kathy Hagan), Ryan Speedo Green (Young Emile Griffith), Eric Owens (Emile Griffith)

Six-time Grammy Award–winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones made history in the 2021–22 season. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin returns to the podium to conduct Blanchard's second Met premiere. Director James Robinson, whose productions of Fire Shut Up in My Bones and Porgy and Bess brought down the house, oversees the staging. Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and Porgy, also returns.

Mozart's Don Giovanni—NEW PRODUCTION

Live in HD date: May 20, 2023

Encore date: May 24, 2023

Production: Ivo van Hove

Set and Lighting Designer: Jan Versweyveld

Costume Designer: An D'Huys

Projection Designer: Christopher Ash

Choreographer: Sara Erde

Nathalie Stutzmann (Conductor); Federica Lombardi (Donna Anna), Ana María Martínez (Donna Elvira), Ying Fang (Zerlina), Ben Bliss (Don Ottavio), Peter Mattei (Don Giovanni), Adam Plachetka (Leporello), Alfred Walker (Masetto), Alexander Tsymbalyuk (Commendatore)

Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut with a new staging of Mozart's tragicomedy Don Giovanni. The tale of deceit and damnation is set in an abstract architectural landscape that explores the dark corners of the story and its characters. Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang are Giovanni's conquests—Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina—and tenor Ben Bliss sings Don Ottavio.

Mozart's Die Zauberflöte—NEW PRODUCTION

Live in HD date: June 3, 2023

Encore date: June 7, 2023

Production and Choreography: Simon McBurney

Set Designer: Michael Levine

Costume Designer: Nicky Gillibrand

Lighting Designer: Jean Kalman

Projection Designer: Finn Ross

Sound Designer: Gareth Fry

Nathalie Stutzmann (Conductor); Erin Morley (Pamina), Kathryn Lewek (Queen of the Night), Lawrence Brownlee (Tamino), Thomas Oliemans (Papageno), Alan Held (Speaker), Stephen Milling (Sarastro), Brenton Ryan (Monostatos)

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts her second Mozart work this season with a new production of Die Zauberflöte. In his Met-debut staging, Simon McBurney incorporates projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

Mozart's The Magic Flute—SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATION

Originally transmitted live on December 30, 2006

Live in HD Encore Date: December 3, 2022

Production: Julie Taymor

Set Designer: George Tsypin

Costume Designer: Julie Taymor

Lighting Designer: Donald Holder

Puppet Designers: Julie Taymor and Michael Curry

Choreographer: Mark Dendy

English Adaptation: J.D. McClatchy

James Levine (Conductor); Ying Huang (Pamina), Erika Miklósa (Queen of the Night), Matthew Polenzani (Tamino), Greg Fedderly (Monostatos), Nathan Gunn (Papageno), David Pittsinger (Speaker), René Pape (Sarastro)

The Met made history in December 2006 when it presented its first Live in HD transmission to cinemas worldwide—the abridged English-language version of Mozart's The Magic Flute. Julie Taymor's whimsical production features a winning ensemble, including tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape. The opera returns to select movie theaters in a special encore presentation during the holiday season.

About The Met: Live in HD

The Met: Live in HD series has made the Met the world's leading provider of alternative cinema content and the only arts institution with an ongoing global series of this scale. When the series launched in 2006, the Met was the first arts company to experiment with alternative cinema content. Since then, the program has expanded, with more than 29.4 million tickets sold to date and robust attendance in the world's five largest cinema markets: the United States, Germany, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. In North America, weekend box office ratings also remain strong, often placing Live in HD presentations among the weekend's top 15 highest-grossing films.

The Met: Live in HD series has increased accessibility to Met performances for audiences around the world. With a global average ticket price of $23, the series has made world-class performances accessible to millions of opera lovers each season.

Met artists serve as hosts for the Live in HD series, providing background on the operas, introducing exciting behind-the-scenes features, and conducting live interviews with stars, crew, and production teams.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD broadcasts are also supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury homebuilder®.

For more information about The Met: Live in HD, visit metopera.org/hd.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

