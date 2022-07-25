Honda Aircraft Company Expands Customer Service Capability as HondaJet Fleet Grows

GREENSBORO N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced the addition of four new full-service Authorized Service Centers (ASC) in the United States and global regions, expanding the HondaJet service network to 21 locations worldwide.

Mr. Kevin Teoh (6th from the left), Managing Director, Dviation Group of Companies, and other Malaysian dignitaries, receiving the Authorized Service Center plaque from Mr. Amod Kelkar (7th from the left), Head of Commercial Business Unit and Vice President, Customer Service of Honda Aircraft Company. (PRNewswire)

The new service centers will further strengthen the customer support capabilities for the growing HondaJet fleet, now comprised of more than 219 aircraft in operation, which recently surpassed the 120,000-flight-hour mark in operation. The expansion includes two new centers in the U.S., increasing to 12 the number of Honda Factory and Authorized Service Centers in North America.

"We are pleased to partner with service providers who share Honda's commitment to customer satisfaction as our highest priority," said Honda Aircraft Company Head of Commercial Business Unit and VP of Customer Service, Amod Kelkar. "As the HondaJet fleet continues to grow, we are committed to ensuring that each of our customers around the globe receives the highest quality of service and support, with the supply of parts and factory-trained and certified service technicians available at each of the 21 locations."

New Authorized Service Centers for the HondaJet:

Hillsboro Aviation, based at the Portland-Hillsboro Airport (KHIO) outside of Portland, Ore. is authorized for service in the Northwest region of the United States .

Mather Aviation, LLC., located at Mather Airport (KMHR) outside of Sacramento, Calif. , provides service in the region of Central and Northern California .

Dviation Technics Sdn. Bhd., based in the state of Selangor, Malaysia , is the exclusive HondaJet Authorized Service Centre (ASC) for the Southeast Asia region. With this partnership, the HondaJet owners and operators in the region will have access to the full spectrum of technical support delivered by its new business unit: KarbonMRO.

Signature TECHNICAir., based at Bournemouth Airport (EGHH) in Bournemouth, United Kingdom will provide HondaJet service for the UK and Western Europe . This addition doubles the Honda Authorized Service Centers in Europe .

In addition, Honda Aircraft Company maintains an outstanding level of service at its Factory Service Center, recently awarded by FAA with the "Diamond level AMT employer award," the highest level in the William (Bill) O'Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician Awards program, in recognition of the skill and professionalism of Honda Aircraft's maintenance technicians.

Since the first delivery of the HondaJet in 2015, Honda Aircraft Company has led the aviation industry with innovation and technology, while also maintaining an unparalleled focus on customer support. With constant efforts to improve customer satisfaction, the HondaJet sales and service footprint now spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan.

The HondaJet Elite S is on display at the 2022 Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI from July 25 – 31, 2022 (Booth #407). The exhibit illustrates Honda's heritage of entering and revolutionizing various aspect of mobility – from the land and ocean to the skies, and provides an in-depth experience of the as the first chapter of Honda's skyward mobility.

Mr. Ryan McCartney (3rd from the left), Vice President and COO, Hillsboro Aviation, receiving the Authorized Service Center plaque from Mr. Amod Kelkar (2nd from the left), Head of Commercial Business Unit and Vice President, Customer Service of Honda Aircraft Company. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Honda Aircraft Company) (PRNewswire)

