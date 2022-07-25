Destination Canada's Innovate Canada Program Returns to Spotlight Groundbreaking Canadian Innovations across Ocean Science, Technology and Sustainability

Innovate Canada 2022 will share discoveries from the most exclusive research facilities in host city, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, alongside destinations from coast to coast to coast.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Destination Canada is pleased to announce the return of Innovate Canada , a Destination Canada signature business event that highlights the groundbreaking work taking place across Canada's leading innovation sectors to attract aligned international business events. Running from July 25-28 in St. John's , Newfoundland and Labrador, Innovate Canada 2022 will give international delegates the opportunity to explore Canada's blue economy and global leadership in ocean sciences , including the people and facilities behind some of the most transformative sustainable technologies and solutions for ocean restoration and marine health.

"Bounded by three oceans and home to the largest coastline in the world, it should be no surprise that Canada has a rich history of innovation and global leadership in the ocean's sciences sector," says Virginie De Visscher, Senior Director of Business Development, Economic Sectors, Destination Canada Business Events. "After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring the Innovate Canada program to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The city has a global reputation as a centre of ocean excellence and is home to some of the most exclusive facilities, advanced post-secondary institutions and renowned ocean research and training centres. Combine this leadership with the warmth of Newfoundland and Labrador hospitality, and there's little wonder why global organizations in ocean sciences continually choose to host their events in St. John's."

In addition to educational site visits to disruptive startups and established businesses across St. John's ocean science related industries, the Innovate Canada program will take delegates on curated tours of:

National Research Council's Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre for research being conducted in the Ice Tank, one of the globe's largest facilities of its kind; the Offshore Engineering Basin, one of the most advanced indoor model ocean facilities in the world; and the Tow Tank, which simulates marine conditions to evaluate the performance of marine systems. Thefor research being conducted in the Ice Tank, one of the globe's largest facilities of its kind; the Offshore Engineering Basin, one of the most advanced indoor model ocean facilities in the world; and the Tow Tank, which simulates marine conditions to evaluate the performance of marine systems.

Marine Institute of Memorial University to experience the most advanced marine simulation technology, pilot underwater vehicles in the Underwater Exploration Lab, and discover the newest technologies being applied to the global fisheries industries in support of sustainable aquatic resources. Theto experience the most advanced marine simulation technology, pilot underwater vehicles in the Underwater Exploration Lab, and discover the newest technologies being applied to the global fisheries industries in support of sustainable aquatic resources.

"From ocean technology, aquaculture and fisheries, ocean defense, marine bio-products, marine renewable energy, shipbuilding, and marine transportation, St. John's is changing the way business in the ocean economy is conducted," says Cathy Hogan, Executive Director at OceansAdvance, Newfoundland and Labrador's ocean technology cluster organization. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Destination Canada through the Innovate Canada program, to put local leading innovators, cutting edge innovations and world class oceans research facilities on the global stage and show delegates why St. John's is an incredibly distinct and unique location to host ocean-related business events."

Aligned with Destination Canada's national meeting strategy , Innovate Canada aims to drive regional economic growth and compel global organizations to host their business events in Canada.

"When conference-goers meet in Canada's innovation hubs, they can tap into the country's brain trust, connect with some of the brightest minds and thought leaders, preview made-in-Canada solutions to the world's greatest challenges and explore the Canadian innovations that are creating a more sustainable world," adds Chantal Sturk-Nadeau, Executive Director, Business Events, Destination Canada. "When this intellectual capital is combined with our vibrant urban centres and unique natural landscapes, it provides a thriving ecosystem for business events that foster creativity, collaboration and ultimately, leave a lasting impact. We can't wait to provide a look at just that."

Innovate Canada rotates destinations and industry sectors each year and will return in May 2023 to share the brilliant minds and transformative work being done across Waterloo, Ontario's advanced manufacturing sector including automotive, aerospace, food processing, cutting-edge robotics and automation innovation. Aligned with Destination Canada's new Canadian Business Events Sustainability Strategy , Innovate Canada 2023 will, for the first time, be carbon neutral.

