Two additional sexual assault survivors, who allege they were sexually assaulted by Uber rideshare drivers filed suit against Uber, joining over 1,750 women who have filed suit against Uber since 2020 alleging sexual assault by Uber drivers.

Who: Attorneys with Carrillo Law Firm represent plaintiffs in two civil lawsuits:

In Re Uber Sexual Assault Cases – JCCP 5188 What: A San Francisco superior court judge will be overseeing the massive litigation against Uber for the sexual assault of passengers by Uber drivers. The coordinated proceedings gain in numbers every day and currently stands at 1,780 women who seek justice against Uber. Two victims from Southern California, represented by the Carrillo Law Firm, will be joining those coordinated proceedings in San Francisco demanding justice against Uber to recover damages suffered as a result of sexual assaults by Uber rideshare drivers, and Uber's systematic failure to prevent violence against women.

About the lawsuit:

The Carrillo Law Firm filed complaints on behalf of two Plaintiffs, who are suing Uber to recover damages suffered because of sexual assaults by Uber rideshare drivers. Each Plaintiff arranged for a ride through the Uber App and each of the Plaintiffs' Uber drivers sexually assaulted the Plaintiffs they were assigned to drive during the Uber trip. There are now over 1,780 women who have filed suit in California against Uber for sexual assaults at the hands of Uber drivers since 2020. All cases will be heard in San Francisco with the Honorable Judge Ethan P. Schulman.

There are currently 862 cases pending in JCCP No. 5118.and 16 more cases, including Plaintiffs', are expected to be added.

