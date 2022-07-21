VPT Introduces VSC Series of Space COTS Converters

BLACKSBURG, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), introduces the VSC Series of commercial off the shelf (COTS) products intended for "New Space" applications as part of our space product line. The VSC Series has been characterized for Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance including Low Dose Rate (LDR) and for Single Event Effects according to VPT's Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) plan. The series is designed for smaller satellites in low earth orbits (LEO), and NASA Class D missions where the balance of cost and guaranteed performance is critical.

The VSC Series of DC-DC converters ranges from 5W to 30W of output power and includes single and dual outputs of 3.3, 5, 12, and 15V with a wide input range of 15V to 50V with 80V transient capability. The VSC Series is radiation tested to 42 MeV/mg/cm2 and guaranteed to 30 MeV/mg/cm2 for SEE and tested to 50 krad(Si) and guaranteed to 30 krad(Si) for TID. A full line of input EMI filters is available to meet MIL-STD-461 or equivalent conducted emissions requirements.

VPT's Director of Engineering, Leonard Leslie, states "the VSC series leverages VPT's extensive experience in radiation hardened DC-DC converter development to provide the appropriate level of radiation performance for LEO applications at an extremely competitive price point."

The VSC Series single and dual output DC-DC converters are available for immediate sale. Sales are subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

