SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Yext, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - YEXT

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Yext, Inc. ("Yext" or the "Company") (NYSE: YEXT) and certain of its former officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-05127, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Yext securities between March 4, 2021 and March 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Yext securities during the Class Period, you have until August 16, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Yext organizes a business's facts to provide answers to consumer questions online. The Company operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to, among other things, provide answers to consumer questions, control facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and manage their consumer reviews. Yext's website describes its service as "a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers—not links."

As COVID-19 resurged throughout 2021, Yext consistently assured investors that pandemic-related impacts on the Company's business were limited as the Company adapted to lockdowns and improved efficiencies in its sales and other operations.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year ("FY") fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 8, 2022, Yext issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter ("Q4") and FY fiscal 2022 results. Among other items, Yext reported Q4 fiscal 2022 revenue of $100.9 million, falling short of consensus estimates by $140,000; first quarter ("Q1") fiscal 2023 revenue outlook of $96.3 million to $97.3 million, versus consensus estimates of $103.79 million; Q1 fiscal 2023 non-GAAP net loss per share outlook of $0.08 to $0.07, versus consensus estimates of $0.05; FY fiscal 2023 revenue outlook of $403.3 million to $407.3 million, versus consensus estimates of $444.71 million; and FY fiscal 2023 non-GAAP net loss per share outlook of $0.19 to $0.17, versus consensus estimates of $0.09. The Company further disclosed the departure of its CEO and CFO.

That same day, on a conference call to discuss Yext's Q4 and FY fiscal 2022 results, the Company's incoming CEO, Michael Walrath ("Walrath"), addressed the Company's disappointing financial results, revealing, inter alia, that "we have seen fragmentation in our interactions with customers and our ability to deliver premium service and support" and that, "[i]n hindsight, it is clear we were too focused on building sales capacity and not focused enough on other functions that drive productivity, particularly sales enablement, training, client success and services." Walrath also disclosed that "we saw a really significant disruption in our business" such as "in Q4, 50% -- over 50% of our in-person events were canceled because of the Omicron surges[,]" while opining that Yext could "[a]bsolutely" improve its "sales motion so that it's more efficient during disruptions like that[.]"

Following that call, a Truist Securities analyst lowered the firm's rating on Yext to hold from buy and slashed its price target to $6 from $17, noting, among other things, that key performing indicators showed an "unexpected slowdown" in Q4, guidance for fiscal 2023 shows no near-term turn around, and that "planned changes under new management (in go-to-market strategy, sales organization) carry execution risks and the timing for a meaningful and sustainable revival in growth is unclear[.]"

Following these disclosures, Yext's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 9.29%, to close at $5.37 per share on March 9, 2022.

