Industry-Leading Collision Engineering Program Expands U.S. Presence with New Partner

Collin College Technical Campus is Fifth School to Offer Innovative Collision Technology Program Based on Two-Year Collision Engineering Curriculum

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, today announced a new partnership with Collin College Technical Campus in Allen, Texas, to support the growth and expansion of its industry-leading Collision Engineering Program.

Now active in five schools across the U.S., the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and encourages schools and industry to work together to facilitate lifelong learning for the future leaders of the collision industry. Through a defined two-year apprenticeship model, students receive real-world experience by working alongside industry experts while also earning their associate degree. This unique model provides students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.

"Collin College's Collision Technology program is pleased to partner with the Collision Engineering Program to spread the word about the extensive training and internship opportunities available in this growing field," said Dr. Bill King, Technical Campus provost. "This apprenticeship program will be a vital link for informing students of the exceptional career opportunities available in collision repair and bringing them into a community of craftspeople who make a rewarding living doing what they love."

Since its launch in 2020, the program has successfully completed its two-year pilot and is on track to double its footprint from four to eight schools across the country over the next three years. In addition to Collin College, the program is also operating at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; and Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas.

Collin College Technical Campus offers degrees and certificates in a wide range of disciplines, including automotive, construction, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing. The college's Collision Technology program is now accepting students at the campus for the Fall 2022 semester.

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

With more than 70,000 new collision technicians needed between 2022 and 2025, and nearly 65,000 of those coming from labor force exits and transfers according to the TechForce Foundation, demand is significantly outpacing a steadily declining supply of postsecondary collision technician entrants.

To help close the gap, the Collision Engineering Program is working to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry and enhance retention and advancement among collision repair technicians.

The Collision Engineering Program replicates Ranken Technical College's unique two-year apprenticeship model that not only increases the number of qualified technicians to address the ongoing industry technician shortage and skills gap, but also offers advanced education and ever-expanding career opportunities for participating students.

"The rapid pace of vehicle innovation and connectivity is adding demands on technicians to have expertise in technology and engineering, in addition to vehicle repair. As an industry leader, Enterprise is committed to supporting solutions to address the evolving field of collision repair," said Mary Mahoney, Vice President, Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise. "In addition to preparing students for success, the first-of-its-kind Collision Engineering Program also aims to change perception and increase awareness of opportunities in the industry."

For more information about the Collision Engineering Program, visit www.beacollisionengineer.com.

