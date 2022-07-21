CGI Federal selected to help the Federal Communications Commission advance America's communications strategies, including 5G

Stock Market Symbols

CGI Federal will support the agency's digital transformation through a position on the Agile Development Support Services (ADSS) IDIQ Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has awarded CGI Federal a position on the FCC Agile Development Support Services (ADSS) multiple award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Under this new contract vehicle, CGI Federal will support the FCC as the agency synchronizes its mission and IT activities, applying agile development methods and cloud-based technologies to support the agency's digital transformation. The FCC's stakeholders—from broadband users in rural America to industry leaders looking to increase 5G competitiveness—will benefit from a modern systems life cycle approach, supported by agile development and cloud-based services. CGI Federal's awarded contract runs for an 11-month Base Period and four 12-month Options Periods, and task orders will be competed among the 14 contract awardees against a cumulative ceiling of $203.5 million for all awarded IDIQ contracts.

Adopting modern, cloud-based architectures will enable the FCC to deliver on its priorities such as pursuing policies to bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to 100% of the country; promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; empowering consumers to safely and confidently participate in the digital economy; and advancing America's global competitiveness by promoting investment in and advancement of new communications strategies, such as 5G.

Under the IDIQ, FCC Bureaus and Offices will work with industry partners to deliver end-to-end IT services, enabling the agile design, development, implementation, and deployment of IT systems. Individual task orders may encompass modifying or enhancing existing IT systems and services, moving existing systems and services to a cloud environment, or creating new IT systems and services leveraging agile methodologies.

"CGI Federal has gained the trust of the FCC not only through our work supporting their core financials and acquisitions processes and its migration to the cloud, but also through our work on the CISA-led Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) contract," stated Stefan Becker, Senior Vice President at CGI Federal. "This new IDIQ contract positions CGI Federal to further support the core mission areas of the FCC and continue to help the agency innovate and deliver new value for its stakeholders."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2021 reported revenue of C$12.13 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

