Iscoe Law Firm Shares Stories About Golf Cart Accident Claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today shared some insights on golf carts. Many

people may think it's all fun and games on the golf course, but the fact is that those motorized golf carts are not meant to be driven with reckless abandon – and doing so can lead to serious golf cart accidents.

Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law reminds us how the State of Florida is a prime golfing territory, but also hosts far too many dangerous golf cart accidents.

Golf cart accidents are probably far more common than you realize, and some of the most common causes include:

Taking overly sharp turns (the laws of physics also apply to golf carts)

Failing to engage the brake before abandoning the cart (golfers often take a cavalier approach to parking their carts that can ultimately prove dangerous)

Texting behind the wheel (distracted driving is dangerous no matter what the motorist is driving)

Impaired driving (if you drink, don't drive – anything)

Dangling one's limbs outside the cart

Reversing down a hill (golf carts are motor vehicles, and common sense applies)

Overcrowding the golf cart (golf carts are not clown cars)

Driving too fast (excess speed is always dangerous)

While determining and proving liability tends to be challenging in every personal injury claim, it can be more so in a golf car accident claim.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

