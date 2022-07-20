CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with Getty Images

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) ("CC Neuberger"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company formed through a partnership between CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, announced that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 19, 2022, CC Neuberger shareholders voted to approve and adopt the previously announced business combination with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace.

The formal results of the vote are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CC Neuberger with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The business combination is expected to close on July 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will change its name to Getty Images Holdings, Inc., and common stock and warrants of the combined company are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022, under the symbol "GETY" and "GETY WS," respectively.

Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images, said: "We are pleased the shareholders approved our merger with CC Neuberger, and we look forward to returning to public markets. As a public company we will continue moving the world with content that we believe can't be found anywhere else, advanced technology, exclusive partnerships with some of the best visual creators in the world, and an archive dating back to the beginning of photography and videography."

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a special purpose acquisition company that completed its initial public offering in July 2020, raising $828 million in proceeds. Formed and led by Chinh E. Chu, Douglas Newton, Jason K. Giordano, Matthew Skurbe, Charles Kantor and other senior professionals of CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 488,000 contributors and more than 300 premium content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of archive images dating back to the beginning of photography.

For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room.

