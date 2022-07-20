Berkshire Hills Reports 19% Increase in Quarterly Earnings Per Share

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that second quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) increased by 19% to $0.50 from $0.42 in the prior quarter. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS also increased by 19% to $0.51 from $0.43. The improvement was due to loan growth and higher asset yields, while funding and operating costs were essentially flat. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, EPS improved by 16% and adjusted EPS increased by 17%.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

19% increase in GAAP EPS

Broad-based increase in total loans compared to first quarter, measuring 7% based on both end-of-period and average balances

3.11% net interest margin, increased from 2.61% in the prior quarter

9% increase in total net revenue

Flat non-interest expense (stable over last five quarters)

0.02% net charge-offs/average loans

0.25% non-performing assets/assets – sixth sequential quarterly improvement

$100 million investment grade subordinated debt issuance - first Sustainability Bond issued by a U.S. community bank

9% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire's bankers continue to make rapid progress towards delivering on our vision to become a high-performing, socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Through their efforts, we generated strong growth in balances across all major loan categories. Deposit and wealth management fee revenues were the highest in five quarters."

"Our strong balance sheet management discipline, coupled with growth in high-quality loan originations, drove a substantial increase in our net interest margin and net interest income. Non-interest expense was stable, with the result that higher revenues have led to improved bottom line profitability and a 19% increase in earnings per share."

Mr. Mhatre concluded, "At quarter-end we completed the first sustainable bond issuance by a U.S. community bank, which will support environmental and social projects in our communities based on our Sustainable Financing Framework. We're pleased with the strong response from investors and that the issuance was supported by an investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Service, which acknowledged our strong financial condition, improving performance, and conservative risk management. I continue to be proud of all our employees as we successfully executed the first year of our BEST strategic transformation plan on target and with continued momentum towards exceeding the plan's objectives."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Strong second quarter 2022 results were driven by robust loan growth, increased asset yields, stable funding costs, continued expense discipline and improved credit performance. The 19% sequential increase in quarterly EPS reflected positive operating leverage from 9% revenue growth and stable expenses. EPS similarly increased by 16% on a year-over-year basis, and included the benefit of share repurchases. In the most recent quarter, the Company recorded an 8.3% return on tangible common equity and a 0.82% return on assets. The Company also utilizes the financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. PPNR measured $29 million in the most recent quarter, increasing sequentially by 38% and year-over-year by 2%.

Revenue: Second quarter net interest income increased by 18% compared to the prior quarter and by 8% compared to the prior year. The sequential quarter growth was driven by an increase in the net interest margin to 3.11% from 2.61%, which reflected the benefit of Berkshire's positive interest rate sensitivity in the rising interest rate environment. It also benefited from a balance sheet mix shift, as 7% growth in average loans was funded by lower yielding cash and securities. Reflecting increases in the Prime and LIBOR index rates for variable rate loans, the loan yield increased quarter-over-quarter to 3.99% from 3.61%. The yield on average earning assets improved to 3.34% from 2.82%.

The cost of funds increased to 0.24% from 0.23%, while the cost of deposits was unchanged at 0.17% compared to the prior quarter. The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at midyear 2022 and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market in the second half of the year.

Non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses decreased by 19% quarter-over-quarter and 23% year-over-year. Excluding insurance operations sold in the third quarter of 2021, the year-over-year decrease measured 14%. Loan related fees were impacted by lower commercial loan interest rate swap revenue and adjustments on fair valued financial instruments in the rising rate environment. Deposit and wealth management fees increased for these periods, reflecting solid ongoing growth.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021. The Company recorded a $4 million benefit in the first quarter of 2022. The Company continues to maintain strong credit quality, and the allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged at $99 million compared to the linked quarter.

Non-Interest Expense: Berkshire has maintained non-interest expense generally stable over the last five quarters. Berkshire's strategy to self-fund its BEST plan continues to be driven by investments in bankers and technology funded by cost saves from branch sales, consolidations, sale of insurance operations and other optimization initiatives. The second quarter efficiency ratio improved sequentially to 66.6% from 72.6%. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,322 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 21% in the most recent quarter, which was an increase from 20% for the year 2021, reflecting the increase in pre-tax profitability for the year-to-date.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary: Short-term and long-term investments were used to fund a $0.5 billion increase in loans, with growth in all major categories. Liquidity and capital remained strong, with loans/deposits measuring 77% at midyear and tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.5%. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio measured 12.9% at that date.

Loans: Total loans increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter and by 8% year-over-year due primarily to growth in commercial loans and residential mortgages. The Company's expansion of its lending teams in the second half of 2021 has contributed to increased loan originations. Business volumes have also benefited from strong market demand, and prepayments have declined in the prevailing rising rate environment.

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remained favorable and improving in the second quarter. Non-accruing loans decreased by 9%, measuring 0.34% of period-end total loans. Annualized net loan charge-offs measured 0.02% of average loans. Accruing delinquent loans measured 0.55% of total loans, compared to 0.63% at the start of the year. The ratio of the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans decreased quarter-over-quarter to 1.27% from 1.37% and from 1.65% at midyear 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings: Total deposits decreased by 5% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 2% year-over-year. Excluding changes in overnight payroll deposits and planned reductions in brokered deposits, total deposits decreased by 1% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which included the impact of increased customer spending. The cost of deposits was unchanged at 0.17% quarter-over-quarter. Total borrowings increased during the quarter primarily due to the subordinated debt issuance.

Equity: The $80 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter decrease in shareholders' equity included a $45 net decrease due to after-tax unrealized bond losses caused by rising interest rates. Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled $55 million consisting of 2.1 million shares. At midyear, book value per share totaled $22.15 and tangible book value per share totaled $21.56.

SUSTAINABLE BOND ISSUANCE

On June 30, 2022, Berkshire completed the sale at par of $100 million in subordinated notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 5.5% for the first five years. The notes will then reset quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be the Three-Month Term SOFR plus 249 basis points. The notes have a ten year final maturity and generally may be called at par after five years. The Company has existing subordinated notes bearing interest at 6.875% which are callable at par beginning on September 28, 2022.

Berkshire is the first public U.S. community bank holding company with under $150 billion in total assets to issue a Sustainability Bond. The Company intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds of its sustainable bond issuance to finance or refinance new or existing social and environmental projects consistent with its Sustainable Financing Framework. Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company, and the global leader in high-quality ESG research, ratings, and data, has independently verified that Berkshire's Sustainable Financing Framework "is credible and impactful and in alignment with" International Capital Market Association (ICMA) guidelines and principles.

MOODY'S RATINGS

Moody's Ratings: Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's"), in a report dated June 21, 2022, assigned Berkshire and Berkshire Bank (the "Bank") first time ratings. Moody's assigned the Bank a long-term deposit rating of "A3". In addition, Moody's assigned the Bank and the Company an investment grade long-term issuer rating of "Baa3". The rating outlooks are "Positive" for both the Company and the Bank. On July 6, 2022, Moody's assigned a "Baa3" rating to the subordinated debt issued by Berkshire.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

Sustainable Financing Framework: Berkshire unveiled its new Sustainable Financing Framework which will guide the Company's issuance of green, social and sustainable financings. Projects supported through the framework include renewable electricity generation; green buildings; renewable energy technology, storage and manufacturing; energy efficiency in commercial, residential and public buildings; affordable housing; workforce housing; and financial inclusion and access activities. The Sustainable Financing Framework will guide the allocation of proceeds from Berkshire's inaugural $100 million Sustainability Bond which made it the first U.S. community bank holding company with under $150 billion in assets to issue a Sustainability Bond.





BEST Community Comeback & Comeback Tour: Company executives completed visits to each of its markets across five states including every financial center meeting with stakeholders to highlight its "BEST Community Comeback" commitment. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. As a result of the collective efforts of its employees, Berkshire is making steady progress towards the achievement of its goals. As of quarter end, Berkshire increased its use of renewable electricity to 99%. Additional information can be found at



Company executives completed visits to each of its markets across five states including every financial center meeting with stakeholders to highlight its "BEST Community Comeback" commitment. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. As a result of the collective efforts of its employees,is making steady progress towards the achievement of its goals. As of quarter end,increased its use of renewable electricity to 99%. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

Launch of the Center for Women, Wellness and Wealth: Berkshire launched the Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth (CWWW) to provide women with tools to help create a future enriched with financial stability and wellness. The Center, through partnerships with community organizations, specialized experts and thought leaders, will offer events on wellness and financial planning, philanthropic coaching and development support, and complimentary portfolio reviews through



launched the Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth (CWWW) to provide women with tools to help create a future enriched with financial stability and wellness. The Center, through partnerships with community organizations, specialized experts and thought leaders, will offer events on wellness and financial planning, philanthropic coaching and development support, and complimentary portfolio reviews through Berkshire Bank Wealth Management.

Xtraordinary Day: The Company completed its signature Xtraordinary Day of service on June 8 during which the Bank closed its offices for the afternoon to give back to the community. This year, Berkshire Bank partnered with 39 non-profit organizations and over 1,000 Berkshire Bankers, 80% of the Company, invested the afternoon volunteering for 46 community projects across MA, NY, CT, RI, and VT. In total, employees contributed over 5,000 hours of service.





Current ESG Performance: The Company maintained its top 22% performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. As of June 30, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 59.62. The Company is also rated by Sustainalytics. Berkshire has ranked among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg this year, and held the number one spot at midyear.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 227686. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 465253. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank . The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 105 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contacts

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (413) 281-1973

Media Contact:

Gary Levante, SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Communications

Email: glevante@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (413) 447-1737

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,









2021

2021

2021

2022

2022































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.44

0.53

0.42

0.43

0.51





Net income, (thousands) 21,636

63,749

20,248

20,196

23,115





Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2) 22,104

25,695

20,172

20,789

23,562





Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) 50,453

48,657

48,667

47,792

45,788





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 50,608

48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 23.30

24.21

24.30

22.89

22.15





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 22.66

23.58

23.69

22.30

21.56





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12





Full-time equivalent staff 1,417

1,333

1,319

1,333

1,322































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79 % 7.82 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 7.53

8.94

6.83

6.99

7.97





Return on tangible common equity (2) 7.92

23.14

7.37

7.29

8.33





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 8.08

9.53

7.34

7.49

8.48





Return on assets 0.70

2.14

0.71

0.70

0.82





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.71

0.86

0.71

0.72

0.84





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.62

2.56

2.60

2.61

3.11





Efficiency ratio (2) 67.82

68.76

71.98

72.61

66.60































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,273

$ 11,846

$ 11,555

$ 12,097

$ 11,579





Total earning assets 11,571

11,145

10,899

11,401

10,849





Total loans

7,233

6,836

6,826

7,267

7,803





Total deposits

9,914

10,365

10,069

10,699

10,115





Loans/deposits (%) 73 % 66 % 68 % 68 % 77 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,175

$ 1,178

$ 1,182

$ 1,094

$ 1,014































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 119

$ 113

$ 106

$ 99

$ 99





Net charge-offs, (millions) (5)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(0)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.26 % 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.02 %



Provision expense/(income), (millions) $ -

$ (4)

$ (3)

$ (4)

$ -





Non-performing assets, (millions) 49

39

37

32

29





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.66 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.34 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 250

304

300

335

368





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.65

1.65

1.55

1.37

1.27































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 14.3 % 15.3 % 15.0 % 13.9 % 12.9 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.5

9.9

10.5

10.3

10.2





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 9.3

9.7

10.0

8.8

8.5







































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.









(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.













(5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.08%, 0.06%, 0.06%, 0.03%, 0.03%

(6) Presented as projected for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.



















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

June 30, December 31, March 31, June 30,

(in thousands) 2021 2021 2022 2022

Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 98,262 $ 109,350 $ 151,814 $ 156,470

Short-term investments 1,728,419 1,518,457 1,455,437 714,547

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,826,681 1,627,807 1,607,251 871,017













Trading security 8,853 8,354 7,798 7,040

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 15,709 15,453 14,719 14,154

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,640,512 1,877,585 2,032,575 1,697,019

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 665,786 636,503 612,174 602,611

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 19,638 10,800 10,829 9,365

Total securities 2,350,498 2,548,695 2,678,095 2,330,189

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (130) (105) (99) (94)

Net securities 2,350,368 2,548,590 2,677,996 2,330,095













Loans held for sale 6,494 6,110 300 1,062













Total loans 7,232,591 6,825,847 7,267,323 7,803,451

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (119,044) (106,094) (99,475) (99,021)

Net loans 7,113,547 6,719,753 7,167,848 7,704,430













Premises and equipment, net 104,680 94,383 92,971 89,657

Other real estate owned 85 - - -

Goodwill and other intangible assets 32,203 29,619 28,332 27,046

Other assets 562,691 524,074 518,322 550,275

Assets held for sale (1) 276,576 4,577 3,988 5,386

Total assets $ 12,273,325 $ 11,554,913 $ 12,097,008 $ 11,578,968













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Demand deposits $ 2,819,012 $ 3,008,461 $ 3,020,568 $ 2,921,347

NOW and other deposits 1,696,762 976,401 2,546,799 2,247,544

Money market deposits 2,398,256 3,293,526 2,469,042 2,327,004

Savings deposits 1,065,428 1,111,625 1,133,877 1,143,352

Time deposits 1,934,442 1,678,940 1,528,922 1,475,417

Total deposits 9,913,900 10,068,953 10,699,208 10,114,664













Senior borrowings 217,847 13,331 14,563 58,542

Subordinated borrowings 97,396 97,513 97,569 195,659

Total borrowings 315,243 110,844 112,132 254,201













Other liabilities 222,105 192,681 191,807 196,053

Liabilities held for sale (1) 646,688 - - -

Total liabilities 11,097,936 10,372,478 11,003,147 10,564,918













Preferred shareholders' equity - - - -

Common shareholders' equity 1,175,389 1,182,435 1,093,861 1,014,050

Total shareholders' equity 1,175,389 1,182,435 1,093,861 1,014,050

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,273,325 $ 11,554,913 $ 12,097,008 $ 11,578,968

(1) For June 30, 2021, balance includes loans and deposits held for sale relating to the Mid-Atlantic region branch sale that closed in the third quarter of 2021.







BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3)

LOAN ANALYSIS































































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

March 31, 2022

Balance

June 30, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2022

Year to Date

























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,598

$ 3,764

$ 3,920

4 % 9 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,330

1,397

1,471

5

11

Total commercial loans

4,928

5,161

5,391

4

9

























Total residential mortgages

1,392

1,567

1,819

16

31

























Home equity

253

245

241

(2)

(5)

Auto and other

253

294

352

20

39

Total consumer loans

506

539

593

10

17

Total loans

$ 6,826

$ 7,267

$ 7,803

7 % 14 %















































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS







































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

March 31, 2022

Balance

June 30, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

June 30, 2022

Year to Date

Non-interest bearing

$ 3,008

$ 3,020

$ 2,921

(3) % (3) % NOW and other

976

2,547

2,248

(12)

130

Money market

3,294

2,469

2,327

(6)

(29)

Savings

1,112

1,134

1,143

1

3

Time deposits

1,679

1,529

1,476

(3)

(12)

Total deposits (1)

$ 10,069

$ 10,699

$ 10,115

(5) % 0 % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $112.9 million, $164.8 million, and $228.1 million at June 30, 2022, March 31,2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income $ 87,379

$ 85,364

$ 162,202

$ 173,517 Interest expense 6,021

9,971

11,781

23,031 Net interest income, not FTE 81,358

75,393

150,421

150,486 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,005

7,508

15,356

14,634 Loan fees and revenue 4,623

7,431

12,888

17,677 Insurance commissions and fees -

2,292

-

5,422 Wealth management fees 2,775

2,519

5,400

5,291 Mortgage banking fees 109

534

128

1,336 Other 1,812

2,211

4,978

4,359 Total non-interest income excluding (losses) 17,324

22,495

38,750

48,719 Securities (losses), net (973)

(484)

(1,718)

(515) Total non-interest income 16,351

22,011

37,032

48,204 Total net revenue 97,709

97,404

187,453

198,690 Total net revenue excluding (losses) 98,682

97,888

189,171

199,205















Provision (benefit) for credit losses -

-

(4,000)

6,500 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 37,830

36,970

75,351

75,705 Occupancy and equipment 9,438

10,599

19,505

21,623 Technology and communications 8,611

8,214

17,138

16,807 Professional services 2,913

3,701

5,605

10,315 Other expenses 9,648

9,382

19,373

19,084 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 35

6

53

3,492 Total non-interest expense 68,475

68,872

137,025

147,026 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 68,440

68,866

136,972

143,534















Income before income taxes $ 29,234

$ 28,532

$ 54,428

$ 45,164 Income tax expense 6,119

6,896

11,117

10,497 Net income $ 23,115

$ 21,636

$ 43,311

$ 34,667















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.43

$ 0.93

$ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.43

$ 0.92

$ 0.69















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 45,818

50,321

46,733

50,327 Diluted 46,102

50,608

47,074

50,588



































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)

























June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

Interest income

$ 85,364

$ 79,688

$ 75,860

$ 74,823

$ 87,379

Interest expense

9,971

08,320

6,548

5,760

6,021

Net interest income, not FTE

75,393

71,368

69,312

69,063

81,358

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

7,508

7,657

7,522

7,351

8,005

Loan fees and revenue

7,431

8,285

9,098

8,265

4,623

Insurance commissions and fees

2,292

1,581

-

-

-

Wealth management fees

2,519

2,653

2,586

2,625

2,775

Mortgage banking fees

534

461

259

19

109

Other

2,211

1,279

993

3,166

1,812

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

22,495

21,916

20,458

21,426

17,324

Securities (losses), net

(484)

(166)

(106)

(745)

(973)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

-

51,885

1,057

-

-

Total non-interest income

22,011

73,635

21,409

20,681

16,351

Total net revenue

97,404

145,003

90,721

89,744

97,709

Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains

97,888

93,284

89,770

90,489

98,682

























Provision (benefit) for credit losses

-

(4,000)

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

36,970

37,068

37,816

37,521

37,830

Occupancy and equipment

10,599

10,421

9,738

10,067

9,438

Technology and communications

8,214

8,397

8,599

8,527

8,611

Professional services

3,701

3,180

2,365

2,692

2,913

Other expenses

9,382

8,969

10,025

9,725

9,648

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

6

1,425

864

18

35

Total non-interest expense

68,872

69,460

69,407

68,550

68,475

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

68,866

68,035

68,543

68,532

68,440

















































Income before income taxes

$ 28,532

$ 79,543

$ 24,314

$ 25,194

$ 29,234

Income tax expense

6,896

15,794

4,066

4,998

6,119

Net income

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

50,321

48,395

47,958

47,668

45,818

Diluted

50,608

48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102



























































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)









































June 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2021



Dec. 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



(in millions)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Assets









































Commercial real estate

3,625 3.46 % 3,577 3.40 % 3,569 3.49 % 3,651 3.35 % 3,831 3.79 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,605 4.74



1,370 4.78



1,278 4.37



1,373 4.14



1,447 4.46



Residential mortgages

1,604 3.79



1,499 3.65



1,403 3.82



1,436 3.56



1,652 3.57



Consumer loans

582 3.80



545 3.95



516 3.96



514 4.24



562 5.41



Total loans (1)

7,416 3.84



6,991 3.77



6,766 3.76



6,974 3.61



7,492 3.99



Securities (2)

2,259 2.17



2,312 2.09



2,367 2.04



2,649 1.95



2,621 1.97



Short-term investments and loans held for sale

1,750 0.10



1,762 0.17



1,609 0.17



1,202 0.17



476 0.57



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale

269 3.96



155 3.82



- -



- -



- -



Total earning assets

11,694 2.96



11,220 2.86



10,742 2.84



10,825 2.82



10,589 3.34



Goodwill and other intangible assets

33





31





30





29





27





Other assets

690





674





655





639





644





Total assets

12,417





11,925





11,427





11,493





11,260

















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity









































NOW and other

1,389 0.07 % 1,316 0.05 % 1,331 0.05 % 1,456 0.04 % 1,454 0.12 % Money market

2,751 0.18



2,716 0.16



2,731 0.16



2,871 0.16



2,811 0.19



Savings

1,054 0.05



1,112 0.04



1,100 0.04



1,117 0.03



1,127 0.03



Time

2,013 0.94



1,893 0.86



1,750 0.80



1,624 0.71



1,460 0.64



Total interest-bearing deposits

7,207 0.35



7,037 0.31



6,912 0.28



7,068 0.24



6,852 0.24



Borrowings (3)

392 3.12



263 3.89



121 5.68



122 5.21



160 4.61



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits

517 0.51



306 0.51



- -



- -



- -



Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,116 0.49



7,606 0.43



7,033 0.37



7,190 0.32



7,012 0.34



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,787





2,901





3,038





2,968





2,903





Other liabilities (4)

340





269





175





146





163





Total liabilities

11,243





10,776





10,246





10,304





10,078

















































Common shareholders' equity

1,174





1,149





1,181





1,189





1,182





Total shareholders' equity

1,174





1,149





1,181





1,189





1,182





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,417





11,925





11,427





11,493





11,260

















































Net interest spread



2.47 %

2.43 %

2.47 %

2.50 %

2.99 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)



2.62





2.56





2.60





2.61





3.11



Cost of funds



0.36





0.31





0.26





0.23





0.24



Cost of deposits



0.25





0.22





0.19





0.17





0.17















































Supplementary data









































Net Interest Income, not FTE

75





71





69





69





81





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

2





2





2





2





2





Net Interest Income, FTE

77





73





71





71





83

















































Average PPP loans (6)

321





90





37





27





NM





Average loans excluding PPP loans (6)

7,095





6,901





6,729





6,947





7,492





Total PPP loans, end of period (6)

173





46





30





16





NM





Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period (6) 7,059





6,790





6,796





7,251





7,803





PPP interest income

5





2





-





-





-

















































Total average non-maturity deposits

7,981





8,045





8,200





8,412





8,295





Total average deposits

9,994





9,938





9,950





10,037





9,755

















































Purchased loan accretion

2





2





2





1





1





Total average tangible equity (7)

1,141





1,118





1,151





1,160





1,155















(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.



































(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.



























(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.











(4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 there were no Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits. (5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: (0.11%, 0.05%, 0.00%, 0.00%, 0.00%) This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) As of June 30, 2022, the PPP loan balances and interest are not considered material and will no longer be considered in adjusted metrics.













(7) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)







June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Non-accruing loans:



















Commercial real estate $ 22,799

$ 14,845

$ 13,954

$ 8,984

$ 8,277

Commercial and industrial loans 9,427

7,140

6,747

5,618

4,891

Residential mortgages 9,238

9,763

9,825

11,079

10,331

Consumer loans 6,141

5,399

4,800

4,000

3,385

Total non-accruing loans 47,605

37,147

35,326

29,681

26,884

Other real estate owned 85

-

-

-

-

Repossessed assets 1,666

1,664

1,736

2,004

2,004

Total non-performing assets $ 49,356

$ 38,811

$ 37,062

$ 31,685

$ 28,888























Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.66 %

0.54 %

0.52 %

0.41 %

0.34 %

Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.67 %

0.55 %

0.52 %

0.42 %

0.38 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.40 %

0.33 %

0.32 %

0.26 %

0.25 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS













Balance at beginning of period $ 123,800

$ 119,044

$ 112,916

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

Charged-off loans (7,248)

(4,334)

(7,976)

(6,048)

(1,593)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 2,492

2,206

4,154

3,429

1,139

Net loans charged-off (4,756)

(2,128)

(3,822)

(2,619)

(454)

Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses -

(4,000)

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

Balance at end of period $ 119,044

$ 112,916

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

$ 99,021























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.65 %

1.65 %

1.55 %

1.37 %

1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.69 %

1.66 %

1.56 %

1.37 %

1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 250 %

304 %

300 %

335 %

368 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ (2,325)

$ (1,391)

$ (2,208)

$ (3,280)

$ (76)

Commercial and industrial loans (2,331)

110

(1,649)

653

(237)

Residential mortgages 176

(677)

(2)

(50)

(30)

Home equity (136)

106

106

135

33

Auto and other consumer (140)

(276)

(69)

(77)

(144)

Total, net $ (4,756)

$ (2,128)

$ (3,822)

$ (2,619)

$ (454)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.26 %

0.12 %

0.23 %

0.15 %

0.02 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.39 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.08 %





































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)













June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022











































(in thousands)

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 15,483

0.22 %

$ 18,365 0.27 %

$ 39,863

0.58 %

$ 13,517

0.19 %

$ 36,184

0.46 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

3,129

0.04 %

3,803 0.06 %

3,270

0.05 %

6,613

0.09 %

6,760

0.09 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

18,612

0.26 %

22,168 0.33 %

43,133

0.63 %

20,130

0.28 %

42,944

0.55 %

Non-accruing loans

47,605

0.66 %

37,147 0.54 %

35,326

0.52 %

29,681

0.41 %

26,884

0.34 %

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

$ 66,217

0.92 %

$ 59,315 0.87 %

$ 78,459

1.15 %

$ 49,811

0.69 %

$ 69,828

0.89 %





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

Total revenue (A) $ 97,404

$ 145,003

$ 90,721

$ 89,744

$ 97,709

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

484

166

106

745

973

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 97,888

$ 93,284

$ 89,770

$ 90,489

$ 98,682

























Total non-interest expense (C) $ 68,872

$ 69,460

$ 69,407

$ 68,550

$ 68,475

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

(6)

(1,425)

(864)

(18)

(35)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 68,866

$ 68,035

$ 68,543

$ 68,532

$ 68,440

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C) $ 28,532

$ 75,543

$ 21,314

$ 21,194

$ 29,234

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D) 29,022

25,249

21,227

21,957

30,242

























Net income

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

484

166

106

745

973

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

6

1,425

864

18

35

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(22)

12,240

11

(170)

(561)

Total adjusted income (2) (E) $ 22,104

$ 25,695

$ 20,172

$ 20,789

$ 23,562

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 12,417

$ 11,925

$ 11,427

$ 11,493

$ 11,260

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,174

1,149

1,181

1,189

1,182

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,141

1,118

1,151

1,160

1,155

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,141

1,118

1,151

1,160

1,155

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,143

1,147

1,153

1,066

987

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,143

1,147

1,153

1,066

987

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 12,241

11,815

11,525

12,069

11,552

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 50,453

48,657

48,667

47,792

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 50,608

48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102

























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) 0.44

0.53

0.42

0.43

0.51

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 22.66

23.58

23.69

22.30

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 9.34

9.71

10.00

8.83

8.54

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79

7.82 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) 7.53

8.94

6.83

6.99

7.97

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

7.92

23.14

7.37

7.29

8.33

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) 8.08

9.53

7.34

7.49

8.48

GAAP return on assets

0.70

2.14

0.71

0.70

0.82

Adjusted return on assets (2)

0.71

0.86

0.71

0.72

0.84

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

0.92

2.53

0.75

0.74

1.04

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.93

0.85

0.74

0.76

1.07

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 67.82

68.76

71.98

72.61

66.60

Net interest margin, FTE

2.62

2.56

2.60

2.61

3.11

















































Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 79

$ 2,195

$ 2,057

$ 596

$ 595

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (175)

(1,789)

(1,448)

(357)

(351)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) (96)

406

609

239

244

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,297

$ 1,296

$ 1,288

$ 1,286

$ 1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,660

1,586

1,604

1,524

1,560































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure.



















(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.





























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)



2021

2022

Total revenue (A)

$ 198,690

$ 187,453

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



515

1,718

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 199,205

$ 189,171















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 147,026

$ 137,025

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(3,492)

(53)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 143,534

$ 136,972















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 51,664

$ 50,428

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D)

55,671

52,199















Net income



$ 34,667

$ 43,311

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



515

1,718

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



3,492

53

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(555)

(731)

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E)

$ 38,119

$ 44,351















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 12,442

$ 11,376

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,166

1,185

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,133

1,157

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,133

1,157

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,143

987

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,143

987

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

12,241

11,552















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

50,453

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

50,588

47,074















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$ 0.69

$ 0.92

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.75

0.94

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

22.66

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

9.34

8.54















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



5.95 % 7.31 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

6.54

7.49

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



6.46

7.81

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

7.07

7.99

GAAP return on assets



0.56

0.76

Adjusted return on assets (2)



0.61

0.78

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



0.83

0.89

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.89

0.92

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

69.60

69.48

Net interest margin, FTE



2.62

2.86





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 120

$ 1,191

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(207)

(708)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

(87)

483















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 2,616

$ 2,572

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

3,154

3,084

















___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure.









(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.