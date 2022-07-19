Tint World® expands Colorado service with new store in Aurora

The second National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens its second location in the state, serving the Denver metropolitan area

AURORA, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues its successful expansion in Colorado with the opening of its second store in the state.

Tint World® Aurora, CO, owned by Ray Ruiz, provides customers throughout the Denver metropolitan area and central Colorado with premier automotive aftermarket services and accessories, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection films, and more.

"Tint World® offers a comprehensive selection of best-in-class products and services to enhance performance, comfort, style, and safety," Ruiz said. "The predictable, proven Tint World® franchise model positions franchisees for immediate success by empowering them to deliver unique value and premium service for all categories of drivers and vehicle owners. And the range and depth of ongoing franchise service and support available truly set Tint World® apart from the rest of the industry."

Tint World® Aurora, CO serves Aurora, Denver, Commerce City, Broomfield, Littleton, Lakewood, Strasburg, Parker, Bennett, Golden, and Thorton.

"Ray's commitment to the Aurora community and to customers throughout the Denver area, combined with Tint World®'s superior offerings, have set him up for sustained success," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "His dedicated implementation of our franchise model shows that Tint World® is a powerful opportunity for ambitious owners who share our values and mission."

Tint World® Aurora, CO is located at 3155 Chambers Road, Unit F, Aurora, Colorado 80011. To book an appointment, request a quote or find out more about Tint World®'s products and services, call (720) 338-6677 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/co/aurora-107/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

