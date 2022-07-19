The State of Minnesota Partners with Allevant, developed by Mayo Clinic & Select Medical to Improve Post Acute Care for Rural Residents

MINNESOTA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has contracted with Allevant, a joint venture between Mayo Clinic & Select Medical to provide support for up to 10 Critical Access Hospitals throughout the state of MN in establishing post-acute Transitional Care Programs.

The support includes education, technical assistance, and targeted market analysis to critical access hospitals with licensed swing bed programs with the goal of improving access, quality of patient care, and financial improvement.

Transitional Care Programs are for patients who no longer need acute care services or specialized care in larger urban hospitals but still have nursing, therapy, or respiratory needs that are better met with hospital-based resources available. Most Transitional Care is covered by Medicare, however, other payers may utilize the program as well. The program is modeled on Mayo Clinic's successful efforts in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota and created by Mayo pulmonologist and Allevant Medical Director, Mark Lindsay, M.D.

Rural Hospital challenges require unique, sustainable solutions to meet their community's health care needs for the long term. "Hospital-based Transitional Care Programs include important benefits such as strong team culture, the ability to address sudden changes in condition with on-site physicians, radiology, laboratory, therapists, other disciplines, and most importantly, a patient-centered approach that includes bedside rounds with the care team on a regular schedule. Hospital-based Transitional Care is the ideal setting for patients with complex health conditions, especially with challenging nursing or therapy needs or concerns," Lindsay said.

With a strong focus on quality, outcomes, and growth, the Allevant team has supported approximately 100 Critical Access Hospitals across 22 states that saw an average increase in post-acute bed days of 55% by the second year. More than 60% of patients admitted had primary complex medical or complex surgical conditions, which is a growing patient population, and only 7% of Transitional Care patients were discharged directly back to acute care during a program stay of less than 30 days.

Allevant Solutions, LLC, developed by Mayo Clinic and Select Medical, offers consulting services to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities with a focus on organizational culture, methodologies, algorithms, processes, clinical education, collaborative relationships, and quality improvement approaches.

