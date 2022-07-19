S&P Global Mobility Launches Certified Polk Data Partner Program; Announces First Agencies Participating

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Mobility has launched its Certified Polk Data Partner program, recognizing preferred marketing partners that successfully leverage Polk Automotive Solutions products across a high volume of advertising campaigns for large auto dealer groups.

The first three data marketers to be named into the partner program are CF Search Marketing, Drive Auto and Octane Marketing. These three agencies have demonstrated great proficiency in activating data-driven audience strategies leveraging the Polk Automotive Solutions product suite. The combination of their experience with exclusive training, only available to partners, deepens this connection, resulting in a more robust partnership with S&P Global Mobility. The partrnership program futher allows first access to new audience segments, product updates and marketing channels, which will enable implementation into client campaigns more confidently and more quickly.

"S&P Global Mobility is excited to announce the Certified Polk Data Partner program and thrilled to have CF Search Marketing, Drive Auto and Octane Marketing join as our first certified partners," said Scott Hedges, head of automotive retail, Polk Automotive Solutions by S&P Global Mobility. "Our goal with this program is to help our partners improve campaign performance and increase sales for their clients as a result."

About the Certified Polk Data Partner program

The Certified Polk Data Partner Program from S&P Global Mobility is a data marketer program designed to help preferred partners with tools, resources, and training to achieve even greater success and help grow revenue. Partners can maximize their results with Polk Automotive Solutions products and market their certified partnership status. To be considered for the program, agencies can reach out to their S&P Global Mobility account representative or send an inquiry to sales@polkdealermarketing.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/mobility.

