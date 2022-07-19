Marquee Dental Partners Expands into Lexington, Kentucky Market

Marquee's Partnership with O'Donnell Family Dentistry Expands their Footprint of Leading Dental Brands in Kentucky

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading Dental Service Organization, is proud to announce its partnership with O'Donnell Family Dentistry of Lexington, Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. O'Donnell and team as part of the Marquee family," said Fred Ward, Marquee Dental Partners CEO. "It's our goal to partner with dental teams that are the best at what they do and understand that oral health and overall health are intimately connected."

O'Donnell Family Dentistry has served the Lexington community for more than 25 years. In addition to family dentistry, Dr. O'Donnell and his team of doctors are market leaders in offering cosmetic and specialty services. Marquee Dental Partners believes that happy and healthy people help others to be happy and healthy. That's why O'Donnell Family Dentistry's growing team of 3 dentists, 3 hygienists and 5 Dental Assistants are a perfect match.

"We are proud to be partnered with Marquee Dental Partners," said Dr. David O'Donnell. "We heard from several potential DSO partners, but Marquee's approach, culture and their team's expertise made it an easy decision."

With the addition of O'Donnell Family Dentistry, Marquee Dental Partners is now partnered with 68 offices across 5 states. Marquee's dynamic model built on collaboration, empowerment and elevation is offering dentists the option to partner with a new kind of DSO.

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has nearly 70 offices in the southeast United States. Marquee Dental Partners supports practices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, who offer patients a broad range of services through family dentistry and multi-specialty practices. Marquee Dental Partners has succeeded by providing dental professionals with the administrative and operational support they need to deliver best-in-class patient care.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience.

