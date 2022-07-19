Boston Students to Hear from NASA, ESA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts students will have an opportunity this week to hear from crew members aboard the International Space Station, including a NASA astronaut. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 12:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 20, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut and Boston University graduate Bob Hines, along with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will answer prerecorded questions from local students. Participants include Boston University and Boston University Academy students, as well as students from grades K-12 outreach programs, such as The Calculus Project, Alexander Twilight Academy, and Upward Bound from the greater Boston area. The K-12 students will tour the university's STEM facilities, attend space-related presentations, participate in hands-on activities, and attend the event.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in STEM. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

