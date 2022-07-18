Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Demandbase One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces that it has been honored as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, ranking 12th out of the top 100. Earning this spot confirms that Demandbase is one of the best companies to work for in the country. The honor demonstrates Demandbase's commitment to the growth, development, and well-being of each and every employee.

Great Place to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 Millennials' survey responses to those of other generations taken from America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. This spans over 1 million employee survey responses, with data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of Demandbase's employees said Demandbase is a great place to work. This number is 40% higher than the average U.S. company.

"There are a lot of companies that claim they are a great place to work by creatively adding words like inclusivity, diversity, etc. into their mission and vision statements. The problem is that most don't deliver," said Alli Macmanus, manager, sales development and enablement at Demandbase. "I'm lucky to work for Demandbase that walks out its promises and missions. As a millennial employee, I get to experience it first hand as I continue to grow my career."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Every junior and senior leader at Demandbase is in tune with the unique needs and passions of millennials. Whether you enjoy being an individual contributor or want to start a leadership track, Demandbase will accommodate each, and actively work with you to grow both personally and professionally thanks to a dedicated team that specializes in learning and development," said Russ Martin, director of product marketing at Demandbase. "Our company also actively identifies and encourages cross-department moves when employees want to contribute in different ways. The culture is hard to quantify, but over the years that I've been here, there's a consistent trend of good policy decisions, open leadership, and general happiness about the current and future state of the company."

In 2022, Demandbase also ranked as a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® and the number one Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Large Category, by the San Francisco Business Times. The latter win marked the seventh year for Demandbase being named in the annual ranking.

