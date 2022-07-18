CANNABIS BRAND FERNWAY INTRODUCES GROUNDBREAKING RECYCLING INITIATIVE TO ACCOMPANY NEW TRAVELER VAPE

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernway , the top-selling recreational cannabis vape brand in Massachusetts, has announced the Fernway Recycling Program, a first-of-its-kind green initiative to accompany the launch of Fernway's new Traveler vape.

The Fernway Recycling Program is the first cannabis vape hardware recycling program offered in Massachusetts, positioning Fernway as both a market and an environmental leader. It creates a simple and compliant pathway for cannabis vape consumers to minimize waste and prioritize sustainability. Customers who purchase a Fernway Traveler at a licensed dispensary can bring their finished Traveler back to the dispensary and deposit it in a secure Fernway Dropbox. Fernway will then coordinate the retrieval and recycling of empty Travelers through its partnership with GAIACA , a leader in providing compliant solutions for cannabis waste.

"We always put the customer first when we develop new products, so we're thrilled to make it easy for our customers to easily recycle their Travelers and join the conversation around sustainability in the cannabis industry," says Fernway CEO and co-founder Kit Gallant. "When vapes are marketed as 'disposables', that's a problem. It encourages people to throw them in the trash, which creates environmental waste. The vast majority of our customers say that wastefulness is the single biggest hesitation they have about vaping, and it doesn't have to be that way. The customer no longer has to choose between having a great cannabis experience and being environmentally conscious. So as part of our launch of the Fernway Traveler, we created the Fernway Recycling Program, and that's why we say that Traveler is not a 'disposable' - it's a 'recyclable.'"

Marketed as an ultra-discreet product for the casual and on-the-go consumer, the Traveler is a "pocket vape" - a single-use vaporizer with an integrated battery. "We designed the Fernway Traveler to offer customers an undeniably superior product," says Gallant. "It has multiple unique features - like a recharging port, a smart power gauge, and a precision-crafted tank to make your oil last longer and go further. But to really ensure the best-in-class experience people expect from Fernway, we're embracing and investing in sustainability. That's why we created the Fernway Recycling Program, and it's how we keep the promise we make to our customers - that the Fernway brand means quality, and that we will always go the extra mile."

The Fernway Traveler and the Fernway Recycling Program will be rolled out to dispensaries statewide starting in July 2022. After launching in February 2021, Fernway quickly became Massachusetts' fastest-selling cannabis vape brand as well as the market leader in the vape cartridge category. Fernway products - which all feature top-shelf terpenes, custom hardware and widely acclaimed packaging - are currently carried by over 160 dispensaries. BDSA , the cannabis industry analytics leader, recently named Fernway as one of the top 5 cannabis brands in the nation to watch in 2022.

About Fernway

Fernway is a recreational cannabis vape brand based in Northampton, Mass. We create cannabis vapes for people who celebrate the good life: good food, good music, good scenery and good company. By combining premium custom hardware, exceptional terpenes and ultra pure cannabis oil, we bring you the best-in-class vape cartridge you deserve.

As passionate cannabis consumers, we know how an exceptional cannabis vape can elevate good experiences into great ones- and we want to share that with you. Our vapes deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment.

