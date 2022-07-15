InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Design for Toothbrushes (SFO-488)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent the brushing head on a toothbrush from being contaminated," said an inventor, from Concord, Calif., "so I invented the HIDE YOUR BRUSH. My design would offer added protection and peace of mind for users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to keep the brushing head clean when not in use. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toothbrushes. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it protects against germs, dust, hair spray, cleaning products, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp