XT.com Lists CRYPTOKKI (TOKKI) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused trading platform has announced a significant expansion of its offering by listing CRYPTOKKI's native currency, TOKKI, in its Main Zone (DeFi). For all crypto traders, XT.com has listed TOKKI with USDT trading pair to enable the CRYPTOKKI global community, and anyone to trade TOKKI on its platform.

CRYPTOKKI (TOKKI) is a blockchain-based digital asset commerce payment ecosystem. TOKKI operates as a fundamental currency for 7 million small business operators nationwide that facilitates transactions within the CRYPTOKKI ecosystem of crypto services. Buyers, sellers, developers, collectors, and crypto believers are enabled to trade TOKKI assets conveniently on XT.com.

In addition, TOKKI is one of the heavyweight tokens that XT.com has onboarded on its exchange. For better customer satisfaction, TOKKI deposits and trading have been made available for everyone to capitalize on the token by trading it. Best of all, anyone who trades the token on the XT.com exchange is entitled to execute a withdrawal at any time without hassle.

In order to further safeguard its users' interests, the platform rigorously assesses and evaluates TOKKI with its listing criteria before making it available for trading on its platform. Through the vetting process, TOKKI scored a good rating based on XT.com qualitative and quantitative factors such as trading volumes, demand, statistics, traceability, use cases, tokenomic model, and the token's potential for growth.

As a part of its token listing expansion agenda, XT.com will be listing more and more selections of tokens in the coming days. Interestingly, the XT team is constantly engaging with the global crypto community in response to their crypto trading demand, thereby listing TOKKI to be traded by everyone.

About CRYPTOKKI

The CRYPTOKKI platform offers sophisticated payment devices that can provide both decentralized and centralized payment methods for small-scale businesses and existing e-commerce companies. Through decentralized token payment and centralized legal currency payment, CRYPTOKKI's blockchain payment ecosystem naturally expands.

Its native currency, TOKKI, functions as a core monetary instrument for CRYPTOKKI's ecosystem transactions. Moreover, CRYPTOKKI provides exclusive benefits for everyone who executes payments directly at affiliated stores. Non-business freelancers enjoy the benefits of CRYPTOKKI by accepting payment by card, and more.

Website: http://www.cryptokki.com//

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where they are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, the platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Moreover, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, user security is among their top priorities at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com