New Podcast and Video Series View from Mulberry Street Goes Deep Inside the World of the Ultimate Mob Lawyer

Attorney Mathew J. Mari Grew Up on the Tough Streets of the Lower East Side and Fights for Equal Justice for All

"Probably the best Mob Podcast you will ever hear," Ed Scarpo, Cosa Nostra News

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --View from Mulberry Street (URL to Buzzsprout ), a new podcast and video series launching tomorrow (July 15th), will take audiences on a wild ride alongside host Mathew J. Mari, dubbed "the ultimate Mob lawyer."

Mari, who has represented major defendants targeted by the government in "organized crime" cases, is partnering with two-time Emmy winning writer producer Neil Healy.

Growing up on the violent streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side, Mari saw many friends get into trouble and after becoming a lawyer gravitated into the field of criminal defense law. He fought to counter The United States Department of Justice in its relentless, heavy-handed drive " to obliterate organized crime from the face of the Earth AT ALL COSTS." He has spent almost five decades (46 years) fighting for his clients including the first federal death penalty case in New York State, US v. Pitera, The Commission Case, The Wells Fargo case and hundreds of others.

During this podcast he rails against governmental tactics which were launched in organized crime RICO cases, but were later used against businessmen, politicians, and people in all walks of life.

Through his recollections of his life and his career, in and out of the courthouse, he paints the colorful world of Little Italy, the lower east side, and federal court with a broad brush of topics that include the "Rat System", the federal criminal justice system with all its flaws exposed, and most importantly the characters in and out of the courthouse. He'll provide some powerful interviews of the famous and infamous in the world of crime and justice. VFM will appeal to fans of true crime, organized crime, and Americana. With a focus on bare knuckle anecdotes not legalese, it will entertain a broad swath of podcast listeners and viewers.

View From Mulberry Street kicks off in a blazing start with its first episode "Matt's Manifesto," in which Matt lays out his take on the courts, the "Rat System" and Constitutional values. From the streets to the courthouse this is a story never told from such an inside view. Audiences will be hooked on this real-life storyteller and justice warrior as he gives his view from Mulberry Street.

"Prosecutors say Mari is an arrogant apologist for the mobsters he represents; FBI agents have told some clients he is loyal to Cosa Nostra and will steer them away from joining Team America, even if it's their best option. His views differ from the DOJ, the FBI, and many mob lawyers. Some points are valid, some not. But his View From Mulberry Street podcast is a unique look at the intersection where organized crime meets the criminal justice system, from a guy who's been there for 46 years." Jerry Capeci, Gangland News.

View from Mulberry Street will offer unfolding tales of crime and justice on the streets of New York. All episodes are available on YouTube as a video Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

