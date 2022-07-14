Ford Supplier Expands Into Heavy-Duty Trucks and Electric Vehicles

Morgan Polymer Seals adds $8 Million in new business for gaskets and seals made in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Polymer Seals announced today its expansion into markets beyond automotive with new contracts to supply the Ag / Construction and Electric Vehicle segments.

25th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

Morgan Polymer Seals wins contracts to supply for the Ag / Construction and Electric Vehicle segments.

These new programs coincide with the recent 36,000-square-foot expansion of the company's primary manufacturing location in Tijuana, Mexico, where the company has designed and molded gaskets for OEMs such as GM, Ford, and Volkswagen for the last twenty-five years.

Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Morgan comments, "This exciting new business is fueling our growth in Mexico. While still focusing on our core of IC engine and transmission sealing, we're expanding into complementary EV applications such as cooling systems and electrical connectors."

Celebrating 25 years in 2022, Morgan Polymer Seals is a privately-owned automotive supplier that designs and manufactures custom gaskets and seals for powertrain, fuel system, and electrical applications.

To learn more, visit MorganPolymerSeals.com.

Sam Morgan

sam.morgan@morganpolymerseals.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morgan Polymer Seals