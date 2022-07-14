Chris Moulton Joins Tandym Group as Vice President of Corporate Development

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company is pleased to announce that Chris Moulton has joined as Vice President of Corporate Development. Chris will oversee all merger and acquisition related activities for the company.

Tandym Group (PRNewswire)

Moulton is responsible for strengthening each of Tandym Group's business verticals through highly strategic acquisitions. Tandym Group Executive Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Charles Heskett said, "Chris' hiring comes as Tandym completed the acquisition of Metro Systems, a business that significantly enhances Tandym's scale and scope in the rapidly evolving technology market. We are always looking for ways to enhance our value proposition to our clients, consultants, and employees. Adding talent, expanding geographies, and bolstering capabilities through M&A is a highly attractive avenue to achieve this objective."

Moulton joined Tandym Group following nearly six years leading M&A for The Eastern Company, an industrial holding company. Prior to The Eastern Company, he spent much of his career identifying and executing strategic acquisitions for corporations and investment firms.

"I am thrilled to be joining Tandym during a time of tremendous change in the workforce, including the needs of clients, consultants, and owners of consulting and staffing firms," said Moulton. "I am looking forward to partnering with the team at Tandym and its stakeholders to accelerate growth."

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com/.

