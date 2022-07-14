Albert Lea Seed House Announces Acquisition of Blue River Organic Seed  

Expanded product line to bring farmers the largest selection of organic seeds in the U.S.

ALBERT LEA, Minn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Lea Seed House , owner of Viking Corn & Soybeans and one of the largest suppliers of organic field seed in the U.S., today announced it has acquired Blue River Organic Seed , the nation's longest-established organic seed corn brand from the Farmers Business Network (FBN).

Founded in 2005 and based in Ames, Iowa, Blue River's product line includes organic corn, silage, soybean, alfalfa, forages and sorghum. Albert Lea Seed is headquartered in Albert Lea, Minn. In addition to organic seeds, its product line also includes small grains, cover crops, wildflowers and native grasses.

"We firmly believe that integrating the Viking & Blue River Organic seed brands will be a real benefit to organic farmers," said Albert Lea Seed President Mac Ehrhardt. "The combined company will provide the best selection of organic-specific genetics, delivered by a farmer-focused team that specializes in organic agriculture and from a family-owned company that is committed to the long-term growth and success of organic agriculture."

Highlights of the Acquisition:

Elevates Albert Lea Seed as the largest organic field seed supplier, producer, and commercialization expert in the U.S.

Brings experienced industry leaders to the Albert Lea Seed team and will expand the organization's relationships in the organic farming market.

Adds Blue River's 40,000-square-foot, climate-controlled seed warehouse and office for support and distribution of the combined Viking/Blue River Organic Seed brand.

The combined Viking/Blue River Organic seed brand will operate out of Albert Lea, Minn. and Ames, Iowa.

"We have long admired the success of Albert Lea Seed. We are proud to join forces with them to accelerate our successes and seize the opportunity to further evolve the organic farming industry," said Maury Johnson, co-founder of Blue River Organic Seed. "We cherish our Midwest roots, and we remain committed to ensuring that farmers all across the country will benefit from the responsible production, sale and use of our organic products."

Albert Lea Seed currently serves more than 6,000 customers. The addition of Blue River will double the size of its organic corn and soybean seed business and will enable it to serve customers and dealers across the U.S. more efficiently.

ABOUT ALBERT LEA SEED HOUSE

Established in 1923, Albert Lea Seed is an independent, family-owned company that provides conventional non-GMO and organic seed products to farmers across the country under its Viking product line. It also offers cover crops, small grains and forage. Its mission is to partner with dealers and customers to provide the highest quality organic seed genetics available. For more information, visit: www.alseed.com .

ABOUT BLUE RIVER ORGANIC SEED

In 2005, Blue River Organic Seed was established by a few individuals with a common vision. They wanted to give organic farmers an opportunity to stay true to their organic farming practices and principles without having to sacrifice performance. Blue River's singular mission is to provide high quality seed and exceptional genetics specifically for organic farming environments across the nation. To learn more, visit: www.blueriverorgseed.com .

ABOUT FARMERS BUSINESS NETWORK®

Farmers Business Network® ( FBN®) is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 43,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm's profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings. FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN® network has grown to cover more than 98 million acres of member farms in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has over 900 personnel and principal offices in San Carlos, Calf., Chicago, Sioux Falls, SD, a Canadian Headquarters in High River, Alberta, and an Australian Headquarters in Perth with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

View original content:

SOURCE Albert Lea Seed House