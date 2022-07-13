LEADING EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY GATE ONE EXPANDS TO U.S. AFTER DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

Expansion Brings Integrated Business Transformation Capabilities and Strength to Havas North America

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Havas North American network expands and adds new capabilities as Gate One joins its ranks, bringing management consultancy expertise across the marketing services spectrum. Both a strategic response to the large management consultancies and an organic expansion thanks to ongoing growth, Gate One's North American presence comes almost three years after the once independent management consultancy was acquired by Havas Group in 2019. Gate One launches in the U.S. with a group of highly experienced consultants sitting within the Havas New York village.

"Gate One adds significant new capabilities to the Havas North American portfolio and rightly complements our marketing strengths, offering clients new possibilities to make transformative change," said Stephanie Nerlich, CEO, Havas North America. "We've already seen the natural collaboration that the Gate One team provide and we're looking forward to connecting their passion with clients and businesses to tackle tough business issues."

Gate One's core mission is to deliver meaningful and sustainable change, working in close collaboration with its clients to conceive the big ideas that will transform their business. The team works at the powerful intersection where business meets digital, and deep strategic thinking meets inspired execution. It will focus on a few key offerings to begin with, including transformation leadership, marketing transformation, customer experience, operating model and change management.

"A key factor in our decision to join Havas was the opportunity to leverage the group's geographical reach to provide greater value and service to clients," said Tim Phillips, managing partner of Gate One. "We see a lot of untapped opportunity in the U.S. market and have already started providing our additive services into several client rosters – including Havas Health & You. As well as being able to service U.S. clients we are also excited about having the ability to help client's deliver on their international transformation challenges."

"The time is now for agencies to expand their capabilities — they need to move beyond communications and become a true consultative change agent for their clients," said Brian Robinson, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth at Havas Health & You. "Health and consumer brands require this type of capability as they face complex challenges that require innovative, business model level solutions, and we're confident that Gate One is the ideal partner to drive our growth in this space forward."

Since its acquisition in 2019, Gate One has doubled in size, supporting its clients' biggest strategic imperatives including enhancing their employee experience, transforming their global operating model, and leading them through digital transformation. The consultancy operates an in-house incubator – unique to the sector – which helps attract and retain entrepreneurial talent which is central to the Gate One offering.

