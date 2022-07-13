KIEHL'S NEW RETINOL FAST RELEASE WRINKLE-REDUCING NIGHT SERUM ACCELERATES SKIN RENEWAL WITH VISIBLE RESULTS IN 5 DAYS

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the consumer seeking a quick, visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and deep wrinkles, Kiehl's introduces new Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum—a clinically tested formula that penetrates up to 15 surface layers deep to begin accelerating skin surface turnover, visibly improving skin's appearance in as early as 5 days1.

Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing 0.3% Retinol Night Serum (PRNewswire)

Regarded by dermatologists as one of the most researched and highly efficacious anti-aging ingredients in skincare, retinol is widely recognized for its proven ability to help visibly diminish wrinkles and firm skin's appearance. Unlike many over-the-counter retinol formulations, which can take several weeks or even months to start seeing improvements, Kiehl's newest skincare innovation prioritizes speedy results. The cutting-edge 'fast-release' delivery system deposits a high concentration of pure retinol powder into the ultra-lightweight serum base creating a fast acting 0.3% pure retinol serum that penetrates up to 15 skin surface layers. This process accelerates skin renewal and rapidly brings fresh new skin cells to the surface for a more revitalized, youthful-looking complexion.

In a clinical product study, skin showed visible improvement in the appearance in fine lines in just 5 days, as well as a reduction in deep wrinkles and refined texture after two weeks of nightly use2. In an 8-week consumer perception study, 100% of participants visibly demonstrated a reduction in wrinkles, including deep-set and stubborn wrinkles3.

Kiehl's newest retinol advancement comes uniquely packaged in a dual-sided component that allows the consumer to freshly activate their formula by releasing a pure retinol powder capsule into an ultra-lightweight serum base. To activate, the bottom bottle cap is replaced with a pure retinol capsule which is pressed down to release the powder into the serum. Once vigorously shaken to mix, the original cap is replaced onto the bottle.

"With this packaging and formula release method, retinol is preserved and protected from degradation to ensure optimal potency and efficacy from the very first use. This enables the formula to be rapidly delivered into the skin and accelerate skin surface renewal and in turn expedites visible results," explains Kiehl's Global Scientific Director, Dr. Nancy Ilaya, PhD.

Kiehl's Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum is recommended for nightly use on skin that is already acclimated to retinol. Apply after cleansing and follow with a moisturizer. To help protect visible results, apply sunscreen during the day.

Now available on Kiehls.com. 28 ml for $80.

1 Cell turnover results based on a 3-week clinical study. 15 layers based on penetration of pure retinol into the stratum corneum

2 Based on expert grading in a 10-week clinical study with 60 panelists

3 Based on a consumer study with 71 panelists

(PRNewsfoto/Kiehl's Since 1851) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851