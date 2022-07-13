Givex Hong Kong Announces Launch of GivexPOS in Fine Dining Restaurant with Three Michelin Stars

The first installation of GivexPOS in a five-unit, multi-branded restaurant group launches mid-July

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today the upcoming mid-July launch of GivexPOS in a fine dining restaurant with three Michelin stars in Hong Kong, the first in a five-unit, multi-branded restaurant group.

"In the last 20 years, Givex has proven to be a global tech leader, with more than 100,000 active locations that utilize our POS, gift card, loyalty and other products," said John Sydoruk, Givex Managing Director, Asia. "Our recent new partnerships in Hong Kong show that GivexPOS is successful in markets across the globe, and in all types of restaurants, from QSRs to fine dining establishments and everything in between."

Givex is a comprehensive global customer engagement and business insights platform. In addition to GivexPOS, Givex offers gift card and loyalty programs, payment systems and robust analytics to help its clients make efficient business decisions.

The recent partnerships in Hong Kong mark the next step in Givex's continued international growth.

"Givex delivers the technology innovation that our partners strive for," said Sydoruk. "We are thrilled to be expanding our reach in Asia, and look forward to being a key partner in our clients' growth."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 100,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Givex