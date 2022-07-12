White Castle Introduces New "Night Castle" Merchandise and Packaging to Celebrate Its Reputation as a Late-Night Hot Spot

Night Castle merch includes a hoodie, a beanie cap, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and accessories like LED cups, ice-cubes and gaming mousepads

COLUMBUS, Ohio , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has long been a late-night hot spot, the last stop after a fun night, the place to gather for nocturnal cravings. It's a reputation that the 101-year-old family-owned business not only relishes, but also encourages by keeping its castles open late to serve its Cravers morning, noon and night.

White Castle's new Night Castle packaging helps celebrate late night food and fun (PRNewswire)

White Castle introduces Night Castle-branded merch and packaging to celebrate its reputation as a late-night hot spot.

In recognition of its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun, White Castle is introducing Night Castle-branded merchandise and packaging.

Anyone who picks up a 20-Slider Crave Clutch will notice the box sports a new, limited time Night Castle design featuring scary eyes and teeth, turning the normal packaging into a late-night party monster to inspire nighttime merrymaking. Three new collectible soft drink cups will also feature a Night Castle design.

Meanwhile, White Castle's House of Crave online gift shop now offers a line of Night Castle apparel, including socks, a hoodie, a beanie cap, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt, as well as Night Castle accessories like LED cups, LED ice cubes, an LED gaming mousepad, an ice bucket, and a sleep mask.

"When the sun goes down, we're like a beacon of light to our many Cravers looking for good food and good fun after dark," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our new Night Castle packaging and merchandise make it more fun than ever to enjoy White Castle at night. We're the late-night food adventure that they've been craving!"

No matter where Cravers live — close to or far from a White Castle — the brand can still be part of their late-night adventures. White Castle's famous sliders — and now their juicy tender white meat chicken rings — are available in the freezer aisles of grocery and other retail stores across the country.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle