Symend's Tiffany Kaminsky Trailblazes New Chief Impact Officer Role

Co-Founder and Former CMO and CSO Will Drive Symend's Social Focus

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symend announced today that Co-Founder Tiffany Kaminsky has taken on the role of chief impact officer. The chief impact officer is a newly imagined position that propels philanthropic and programmatic initiatives along with innovative approaches to maximize a company's desired impact. As the company continues its mission to empathetically help consumers, Kaminsky will ensure purpose-driven behavior and strategy is embedded throughout the organization.

Symend logo (PRNewsfoto/Symend) (PRNewswire)

Businesses have a critical role to play in driving meaningful change for people and the planet. The chief impact officer role is paramount to elevating social good and governance priorities, aligning and actioning values, and missioning strategic efforts that elevate trust, inclusion, sustainability and more. Kaminsky will champion these priorities at the highest level at Symend, advocating for its people, community, clients, and end customers, while guiding actions that deliver the greatest impact for all of its stakeholders.

As Symend evolves, it remains committed to putting its customers first and creating hyper-personalized engagement strategies that help enterprises achieve better business outcomes without compromising on a positive customer experience. Kaminsky will help instill this mission-driven focus as Symend partners with global business leaders, serves end customers and attracts world-class talent to the growing team.

Tiffany Kaminsky, co-founder and chief impact officer, said: "We founded Symend with a social mission to help consumers. This has been our north star in guiding the organization from day one and continues to drive our culture, values, and the way we do business. I am incredibly proud that with the support of our board and ambitious team of Symenders we can further advance this commitment on a global scale."

Maor Amar, board member of Symend and partner at Impression Ventures, said: "Symend's mission has always been about building software that would make a positive and lasting impact on the people it serves. The fact that Tiffany, Symend's co-founder, has risen to the challenge of taking on the responsibilities of chief impact officer further underscores Symend's relentless commitment to build a great business by doing good. In this newly created role, Tiffany will ensure that the best ESG practices are woven into all aspects of Symend's business."

Hanif Joshaghani, co-founder and CEO, Symend, said: "We're passionate about diversity in tech and moving the needle for equity and inclusion. As we continue to grow Symend, it's paramount that we stay true to our north star as a mission-driven company committed to a greater social good and improving the lives of customers across the globe. That's precisely what Tiffany will do in this new role, leveraging her experience and knowledge of how to employ philanthropic levers to drive social change."

About Symend

Symend's digital engagement platform uses behavioral science and data-driven insights to empower customers to resolve past due bills. Leveraging advanced analytics, Symend helps enterprises better engage millions of customers by providing deep insight into consumer behavior. Symend continuously optimizes these insights and empathetically nudges customers towards a desired action with personalized communications, self-serve tools and flexible repayment options.

Symend's relationship-based approach keeps enterprises attuned to the changing needs of their customers and empowers them to take action. This increases customer satisfaction, lowers operating costs, and helps resolve past due bills before reaching collections.

Founded in 2016, Symend's platform is purpose built to serve complex global enterprises in telecommunications, financial services, utilities and media. Symend is headquartered in Calgary and privately held, with global operations across Canada, the United States and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://symend.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Symend