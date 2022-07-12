IP Attorney and Former Air Force Officer Cody P. Fowler Joins Martensen IP Law

Lawyer's unique background includes engineering expertise and in-depth knowledge of government operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martensen IP Law ( www.martensenip.com ), a leading Colorado intellectual property law firm, has announced that Cody P. Fowler has joined its team. An expert in government contracts and compliance, administrative law, aviation law and national security law, she brings that experience to bear on intellectual property cases following a distinguished 20-year military career.

Martensen IP Law (PRNewswire)

Attorney Cody P. Fowler is an expert in government contracts, and administrative, aviation and national security law.

"Cody's background as flight test engineer, Air Force staff judge advocate and litigator makes her highly qualified to assist companies of all kinds, including those in the aerospace, aviation and engineering industries," said Martensen IP Law Founder and Principal Mike Martensen. "She's a proven leader with a remarkable record of success who will provide our clients with valuable insights and representation."

A U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, Fowler began her military career as a flight test engineer focusing on helicopters. She shifted her focus to law when selected for the Air Force Funded Legal Education Program and attended the University of North Carolina School of Law. Her legal experience while serving included handling government contracts, aviation law and national security issues for an Air Force Special Operations unit.

"We're excited to have Cody join our team," added Martensen. "Her background is a perfect fit for our firm and our clients, as is her work ethic, tenacity and attention to detail."

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com .

Contact:

Martensen IP Law

719-358-2561

info@martensenip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martensen IP Law