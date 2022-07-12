GrapeCity's Wijmo and Weavy Partner to Deliver Striking Balance 2022 Hackathon

PITTSBURGH, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is thrilled to partner with Weavy, the in-app collaboration API and SDK, on its latest hackathon, Striking Balance 2022. Wijmo and Weavy believe that the experience and knowledge of developers using technology to come up with real-world solutions to modern problems enable them to create better products with fresh perspectives. Starting June 23, 2022, interested teams between 1 and 4 can enter the free three-part hackathon – the jury of industry experts and innovators will announce first to third place winners on August 27, 2022.

Two industry-leading organizations unite to foster creativity and growth among the developer community.

The Wijmo and Weavy teams are asking developers to create something inspirational that will help make a change where a change is needed using simple systems thinking methodologies. By picking single or multiple topics, the jury will supply teams with a few sources for data sets. Entrants will then build an application that visualizes the data collaboratively using Wijmo and Weavy, demonstrating the approach for solving the chosen topics. In the final phase, teams will pitch their project to the expert jury panel in a live-streamed event where first through third place winners will be crowned and badge of honor winners. Visit the website for more details on the event.

"Good hackathons are more than nice prizes," said Weavy Chief Community Officer, Kris Ledel. "They are an exchange of creativity, growth and iterations between different skillsets.

Together with Wijmo, I am looking forward to learning how our participants leverage our tools to utilize critical data, that hopefully can raise a wide awareness."

The partnership between Wijmo and Weavy is a fantastic opportunity for developers of all skill levels to become familiar with integrating collaboration and social features with data visualization components – two areas that are becoming increasingly important in the application development world. In addition to connecting with other developers and creating solutions to real-world issues, all winning team members will receive a prize of their choosing (team members must attend the live finals to be eligible). The Wijmo and Weavy teams hope participants find this hackathon fun, insightful, and a great way to demonstrate their skills. Visit the website for more details on the event.

"Wijmo and Weavy are two complimentary developer tools that jump-start application building," said Wijmo Global Product Manager, Chris Bannon. "I look forward to seeing some interesting projects from the participants. I can't wait to see some cool visualization with Wijmo and meaningful collaboration with Weavy."

About Weavy

The in-app collaboration API & SDK. Enable your users to engage each other to make faster, better decisions through contextual collaboration using in-app chat, activity feeds, and document collaboration. Weavy allows you to add collaboration features in minutes using their low-code backend tool. Visit the Weavy website for more company information.

About Wijmo

A set of JavaScript UI components that save developers time when building applications, Wijmo offers datagrids, charts, and much more to help developers jump-start their enterprise applications. Wijmo is one of five product lines from GrapeCity, an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has over 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

