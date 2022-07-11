CORE Electric Cooperative names Stephen Figueroa as their new Commercial Operations Director

SEDALIA, Miss., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE) is pleased to announce the hiring of Stephen Figueroa to fill the cooperative's Commercial Operations Director position.

As the Commercial Operations Director, Stephen will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and tactical direction for commercial aspects of power supply and energy management including long-term resource planning and acquisition, contracts, regional affairs resource operations planning, portfolio risk management, and power trading and scheduling units. Stephen will also play a key leadership role in CORE's involvement in, and development of, organized market concepts and other regionalization initiatives.

Stephen brings more than twelve years of energy industry experience in addition to physical commodity, direct sales, and customer service experience to his new role. He joins CORE from FMS Capital where, as Managing Partner, Stephen leveraged his industry expertise to consult with North American utilities on resource planning and portfolio optimization. At FMS Capital, Stephen developed and implemented proprietary trading strategies based on statistical analysis.

A long-time employee at ACES, Stephen guided customers through the complexities of energy risk management including buying, selling and managing energy more efficiently. In his roles as Trader, Manager of Operations, Portfolio Director and Director of Business Development, Stephen helped clients optimize portfolios and implement economic dispatch strategies in the real time and intraday marketplace. He managed near term trading activities and resources and demand for energy clients and developed new market opportunities with clients in the Western United States.

"Stephen's unique combination of energy market expertise, coupled with proven leadership, innovation and customer focus, will be a tremendous asset to our cooperative," commented Pam Feuerstein, Chief Operating Officer. "His vast experience working with cooperatives makes him uniquely qualified to take on the challenges we're facing. Attracting and growing talent, like Stephen, is what makes CORE Electric Cooperative Colorado's premier utility."

For more information about CORE, visit www.core.coop.

ABOUT CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE): CORE is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides power to nearly 170,000 members inside a 5,000-square-mile service area along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.

