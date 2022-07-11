Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Moxa's New EDS-4000/G4000 Series Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches

These next-generation industrial Ethernet switches deliver high-reliability, high-bandwidth performance ideal for use in critical industrial infrastructure and enhance network capabilities, improve network security and advance usability in powerful new ways.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is proud to offer Moxa's new EDS-4000 and EDS-G4000 Series managed industrial Ethernet switches, which deliver secure, high-reliability, high-bandwidth performance and advanced usability ideal for use in critical industrial infrastructure.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Available in 68 different models for broad application suitability in the factory automation, power, transportation and marine industries, Moxa's EDS-4000/G4000 Series managed industrial Ethernet switches enhance industrial network capabilities, improve industrial network security and advance usability in powerful new ways. They help strengthen operational resilience by enabling industrial networks to better resist, absorb and recover from or adapt to adverse conditions. They help futureproof industrial networks against obsolescence, and they simplify usability with an intuitive web-based graphical user interface (GUI) that makes it easy for users to configure and manage industrial networks.

Moxa's new EDS-4000/G4000 Series managed industrial Ethernet switches are available in 68 different models with 8 to 14 ports and multiple interface combinations, including Fast Ethernet (100 Mb/s), Gigabit Ethernet (1 GbE), 2.5 GbE, small form-factor pluggable (SFP) and IEEE 802.3bt 90-Watt PoE. They also feature Rapid Spanning Tree and Spanning Tree Protocols (RSTP/STP) as well as Moxa's proprietary Turbo Ring and Turbo Chain fast network recovery technologies, which achieve redundancy in new and existing networks and reliably exhibit sub-20 ms recovery times at 250 switches to ensure smooth operation. Additional features include a compact housing with LED indicators on two sides for quick and easy status updates and various configurations optimized for confined spaces, a rotatable power module that simplifies installation and maintenance, a wide range of power input options for flexible deployment and MXstudio support for easy installation, operation, maintenance and diagnostics.

"As industrial automation applications continue to evolve and the IT/OT convergence trend continues to gain momentum, industrial OT architectures will require enhanced networking capabilities and network security," said Richard Wood, product marketing division manager – industrial networking and cybersecurity at Moxa. "Developed in response to these prevailing market trends, our new EDS/G4000 Series managed industrial Ethernet switches successfully transform the networking-evolved concept into tangible, effective enhancements ranging from high reliability and enhanced usability to improved industrial networking capabilities, security, operational resilience and futureproofing."

Moxa's advanced new industrial Ethernet switches were developed in accordance with IEC 62443-4-1 and are certified to the NEMA TS2, EN 50121-4, IEC 61850-3/IEEE 1613, ATEX Zone 2, Class 1 Division 2 and IEC 62443-4-2 standards to satisfy the needs of a wide variety of international industrial applications. In fact, in January 2022, the EDS-4000/G4000 Series became the first switches in the world to earn IECEE certification to the IEC 62443-4-2 industrial cybersecurity standard due to their built-in hardened security, which was developed by following the stringent software development lifecycle described in the standard.

For more information about Moxa's EDS-4000/G4000 Series managed industrial Ethernet switches, please visit the series' microsite, watch the launch video, product introduction video and unboxing video and click through to the EDS-4000 and EDS-G4000 Series product pages on AlliedElec.com. For assistance identifying industrial networking solutions optimized for your unique applications from Moxa and other suppliers, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

About Moxa

Moxa is a leader in edge connectivity, industrial computing and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things. With over 35 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 82 million devices worldwide and has a distribution and service network to serve customers in more than 80 countries.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

