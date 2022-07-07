Sesame Place Philadelphia Welcomes Its Newest Furry Friend, Elmo's Adopted Puppy Tango, to the Neighborhood

From Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 17 , guests can enjoy Tango's Welcome Week

Season Pass Members will be the first to meet Tango up-close in exclusive Meet & Greets on July 12 and July 13

Guests can spot Tango in the Sesame Street Party Parade beginning July 12

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES HERE

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place® Philadelphia, the first theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street® and the first theme park in the world to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center, is about to get even furrier—Elmo's adopted puppy, Tango, will find her fur-ever home at Sesame Place Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 12. After two weeks of teasers on social media, Sesame Place announced that the music-loving, curious puppy will debut at the park as an all-new walkaround character.

Sesame Place logo (PRNewswire)

A sweet and spirited puppy named after her love of music and dancing, Tango debuted in the 2021 animated special Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, in which Elmo finds a stray Tango and adopts her. Tango then joined Sesame Street's 52nd season as both an animated and a live-action character on Sesame Street. Tango's arrival at Sesame Place will be celebrated at Tango's Welcome Week, a six-day event running from Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17. Tango's Welcome Week activities include:

Tango's Gotcha Day Ceremony – The park will officially welcome Tango on July 12 at 11:30am at Oscar's Wacky Taxi Stage.

Elmo & Tango's Gotcha Day Scavenger Hunt – Guests can search throughout the park for all the items that Elmo needs to take care of Tango. Guests can turn in completed activity sheets at Mr. Hooper's Gift Shop for their choice of pet-themed prizes: Sesame Place bandanas or tennis balls. Self-guided scavenger hunts run throughout the day, while supplies last.

Tango's Treat Seek – Tango's golden treat will be secretly hidden in the park every morning during Tango's Welcome Week. The first person to find Tango's treat will receive Sesame Street-themed pet prizes from BarkBox and Pet Krewe at the Welcome Center.

In-Park Screenings of Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy TV Special – Guests will have the opportunity to see how Elmo and Tango first met in screenings of their original TV special at Sesame Studio Theater throughout the day.

Season Pass Members will have the first chance to meet Tango close-up and take photos with her in exclusive Meet & Greets at Abby's Paradise Theater on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . Reservations are required and can be made within Season Pass Members' online portals.

All guests will be able to see Tango in the Sesame Street Party Parade starting July 12 and can meet Tango starting July 14.

Following Tango's Welcome Week, guests will be able to spot Sesame Place's newest resident in the daily Sesame Street Party Parade and interact with her in Meet & Greets at Abby's Paradise Theater.

The Best Way to Play

The best way to play all year long with unbeatable benefits is with a 2022 Sesame Place Season Pass. Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited access to the park with the added benefits of free tickets, exclusive Meet & Greets with everyone's favorite furry friends, discounted food and merchandise, exciting events and early access to water attractions throughout the summer. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. With Sesame Place's Summer Bonanza Sale, guests can save up to 60% on admission and purchase tickets for as low as $39.99 – offer ends July 24. For more information, guests can visit https://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/.

About Sesame Place

Sesame Place Philadelphia, the only theme park on the East Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®, was the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center. The park has more than 25 Sesame Street-themed attractions, entertaining character shows and parades, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and everyone's favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place including Elmo's Furry Fun Fest, Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Summer Fun Fest, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from NYC, Sesame Place is ideal for families with kids of all ages. For more information, visit www.sesameplace.com and follow the park on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Meagan Passero

Office – (215) 741-5372

Cell – (908) 839-7543

meagan.passero@sesameplace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame Place