Dedication Took Place on Her 101st Birthday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Postal Service issued a commemorative Forever stamp celebrating the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA.

USPS Releases Nancy Reagan Stamp, Dedication Took Place on Her 101st Birthday (PRNewswire)

The stamp was dedicated by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy; Dennis Revell, Nancy Reagan's son-in-law; Ann B. Wrobleski, formerly Special Projects Director for First Lady Nancy Reagan's Just Say No program; Pete Wilson, former governor of California and Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation Board member, and others.

"As a first lady of both California and the nation, she built a legacy of public service throughout her eventful life," said DeJoy. "Whether she was giving voice to the needs of America's Vietnam Veterans, promoting foster grandparent programs, or raising visibility for important health issues – she was a passionate and effective public advocate for a wide range of causes close to her heart."

"As did the five first ladies before her that were memorialized on a stamp, Nancy Reagan helped define the role of presidential spouse for her successors," said Revell. "It's fitting that this fiercely vigilant and politically astute First Lady, who left her stamp on one of the most consequential presidencies of the 20th century, should now be celebrated and commemorated on a Forever stamp of her own!"

Wilson said, "I'm pleased to represent the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Board of Trustees at Mrs. Reagan's Forever stamp first-day-of-issue program. To honor her in this way on what would have been her 101st birthday is a way for Americans to remember her lasting legacy of service."

Nancy Davis Reagan (1921-2016), wife of the 40th president, was First Lady from 1981 to 1989 and most trusted advisor and champion to her husband.

Throughout her life, Reagan held a deep passion for her country, championing many causes along the way. Chief among these were the Foster Grandparents Program; assistance to Vietnam veterans and the plight of POWs and MIAs; drug and alcohol abuse prevention among youth; breast cancer awareness; and Alzheimer's research.

As First Lady, she worked hand in hand with her husband, both at home and abroad, and advocated for issues on the national and international stage. Reagan's partnership with her husband and devotion to his success, behind-the-scenes influence and her legacy of public service made her one of the most significant first ladies in modern times.

The Nancy Reagan stamp art is a detail from the official 1987 White House portrait by Aaron Shikler — the full-body portrait was cropped to accommodate the stamp format. The oil-on-canvas portrait features Reagan dressed in a flowing gown, in her signature red color. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

The Nancy Reagan Forever stamp is being issued in panes of 20. News of the stamp will be shared with the hashtag #NancyReaganStamp.

