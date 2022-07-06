KDM Engineering Named Among 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KDM Engineering was recognized as one of Chicago's 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The minority, woman-owned engineering firm, which specializes in the mid- to high-voltage power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, has received the honor every year since 2016.

"For the seventh year in a row, KDM is proud to be recognized as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. It highlights our commitment to building a unique engineering company and workplace culture that enables our team to grow, thrive, and achieve success," said Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

KDM was assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures, including Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Well-being Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program. "They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."

About KDM Engineering

KDM Engineering is one of the largest minority- and woman-owned engineering firms serving clients in the mid- to high-voltage power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Chicago, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting throughout the U.S. Our diversity is what distinguishes us, and the unique perspectives of our talented team are helping solve today's increasingly complex engineering problems. As a prime contractor for several large contractors, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together! Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

