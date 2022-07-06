Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race

Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Schedule

Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PANAMA CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Second Quarter 2022



Date:

August 3, 2022


Time:

After US market close


This release will be available on our website:                       

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results


 

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



Date:

August 4, 2022


Time:

11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)


Join by phone: 

Join by phone


Webcast (listen-only):

Webcast (listen-only)


Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer



José Montero, Chief Financial Officer













We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast.  Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:  Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-release-schedule-301581602.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.