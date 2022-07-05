Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Legal Innovators Partner to Pilot Developing Junior Legal Talent and Driving Gains in DE&I

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, an alternative legal services provider focused on innovative talent management solutions, and Davis Wright Tremaine ("DWT"), a national law firm known for its entrepreneurial culture, are collaborating on a pilot program bringing a new pipeline of talent to their Seattle and Portland offices.

DWT will leverage Legal Innovators' innovative approach to associate recruitment and retention, including, identification and vetting, training and mentoring, and cost rationalization, all in a manner that de-risks the hiring process and provides a diversity rich talent pipeline.

Through this pilot, Legal Innovators attorneys will be fully integrated into the DWT first year associate class while receiving continued training, mentoring, performance coaching, and wellness support from Legal Innovators.

One of Legal Innovators' driving missions is to bring greater equity to law firms and corporate legal departments through a more inclusive recruiting approach paired with continued training. The company believes that its comprehensive, data driven approach to talent management sets the associate candidates up for success, and results in greater inclusivity within the legal industry while having the support of Legal Innovators to ensure candidates meet core competencies and thrive in the DWT culture.

"At DWT, our vision is to foster a culture where all talented individuals – including those from communities traditionally underrepresented in the legal profession—can have, and can see, a path to success. Our partnership with Legal Innovators helps us advance that vision and further strengthen our commitment to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive law firm," said Yusuf Zakir, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, DWT.

"The opportunity to be trained and mentored while working with world-class firms like DWT, plus the opportunity to secure permanent employment, are the hallmarks of the value proposition Legal Innovators offers to young lawyers who work for us," said Bryan Parker, CEO of Legal Innovators.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with approximately 600 lawyers serving clients from offices around the country. The firm is widely regarded as a DEI leader. Citi recently recognized the firm with its 2022 Law Firm Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award, Seramount named the firm one of the 50 Best Law Firms for Women, and Diversity Lab named the firm one of just 20 Inclusion Champions nationwide.

About Legal Innovators Founded by Chairman Jonathan Greenblatt and CEO Bryan Parker in 2019, Legal Innovators is an end-to-end, technology enabled talent management solution for law firms and corporate legal departments that is changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. It also assists its clients in meeting their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Legal Innovators pairs law firms and corporate legal departments with high-quality, trained, and BigLaw ready junior lawyers. Its lawyers take on substantive work as a member of its law firm and corporate legal department clients' legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to Legal Innovators' lawyers' capabilities and make more informed decisions based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently.

To learn more about Legal Innovators, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at meghan@legal-innovators.com or 202-916-8773.

