Allschool Champions the Power of Choice with "Celebrate Independence Day" Themed Classes

Pursuing Happiness in Children's Dreams of Independence

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of online interactive classes, Allschool, launched "Celebrate Independence Day" classes for kids 3-15 years old. The Allschool USA-themed class series will be running from July 4th to 18th for those who wish to pursue a meaningful educational challenge during the summer holidays. Whether surrounded by family, stuck indoors due to COVID-19 restrictions, waiting for fireworks to start, or just looking for something extra to do while on vacation, Allschool is an ideal educational companion for children.

Allschool Launches ‘Celebrate Independence Day’ classes (PRNewswire)

Why Allschool Launches 'Celebrate Independence Day' classes:

Pursue Dreams of Independence

Free up Quality Holiday Time

Affordable and Accessible Holiday Choice

New Knowledge and Expanded Views

Introducing the classes, Allschool Co-founder Jack Shan said, "The 4th of July is the perfect time to launch a series of USA-themed classes to celebrate the holiday. We hope all American kids can achieve their own independent dreams and become independent mentally and physically. Follow their own interests to live in a healthy and meaningful lives. When students choose their own path, they are more invested and engaged, and we are here to give them more choices for their education."

The new series features five themed classes, each dissecting an important part of American society.

American History

American Culture

American Art

American Travel

More Special Cultural Classes Incoming

The Allschool 'Celebrate Independence Day' classes are the first step in the company's mission to spotlight different cultures and highlight their qualities and differences. In the future, more special class bundles will be released in order to help learners continue to grow and explore their own interests with as many options as possible.

About Allschool

Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

Pursuing Happiness in Children’s Dreams of Independence (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALLSCHOOLS PTE.LTD.