THOR INDUSTRIES FILM RECEIVES GOLD AT ANTHEM AWARDS

ELKHART, Ind., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. 's (NYSE: THO) film, "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents," chronicling the life-changing collaboration with non-profit First Descents, was awarded gold in two categories at the inaugural Anthem Awards.

Produced by The Public Works, "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents" shares the story of young adults impacted by cancer and their healing journey on the Blackfoot River in southwest Montana. First Descents invited the group to discover the river's restorative effects while paddling their way toward recovery and to draw themselves closer to nature through the RV camping experience.

The partnership with THOR Industries helped generate support and funding for First Descents as well as provide a fleet of RVs at the Montana backcountry campsite where participants found their lives forever altered.

"THOR is unbelievably proud to have been a part of this project and continue to partner with First Descents to help promote the healing experiences of outdoor adventure," shared THOR President and CEO Bob Martin. "We are grateful our RVs enabled the Blackfoot River program, connecting many incredible young adults with nature and one another, which is truly inspiring."

The project received the highest marks in two for-profit categories at the Anthem Awards: Health – Brand Campaign Fundraising Category and Health — Best Brand Campaign Product/Innovation/Service. Presented by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide.

To learn more about the project, watch "Finding Strength and Redemption: The Blackfoot River Adventure with First Descents" on the THOR Industries YouTube channel.

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com .

About First Descents

First Descents (FD) is a leader in adventure-based healing. Through outdoor adventure, community building, and lifestyle development, FD improves long-term survivorship and quality of life for young adults impacted by cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other serious health conditions. Headquartered in Denver, First Descents has served more than 10,000 participants over the last 20 years. Beginning in 2020, First Descents launched programs for healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. All services are fully-adaptive and free of charge. A Guidestar Platinum-ranked nonprofit, First Descents has been recognized on CNN Heroes and Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work.

About The Public Works

The Public Works (TPW) is a unique creative agency built to amplify awesome. For almost 20 years, TPW has worked with the biggest brands in the world to tell powerful stories through diverse mediums- moving pictures, still imagery, industrial design, fabrication, and brand activations. TPW's agile multi-talented team of creatives work off the strict ethos of 'work hard, have fun, and make great freaking work'.

