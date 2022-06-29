SBSB Eastham Joins Forces with The Bale Law Firm

New alliance adds depth and veteran experience to the legal powerhouse

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) announced today that it is joining forces with The Bale Law Firm, an alliance that will combine Bale Law's decades of courtroom experience representing national and international business clients with SBSB Eastham's highly respected Maritime, Catastrophic Claims, Longshore, Defense Base Act, and Insurance Defense practices.

"Jeff Bale and his team of lawyers have the impeccable reputation of providing outstanding representation with proven results for their clients," said SBSB Founder and Managing Partner John Schouest. "By joining forces, we can afford our clients access to additional talent and a depth of expertise they can't find anywhere else. It really is just a perfect fit."

Like SBSB Eastham, The Bale Law Firm has a robust Admiralty and Maritime Law practice. It also focuses on energy-related litigation, Toxic Torts, Mass Tort litigation, Insurance defense and disputes, as well as Products Liability and Negligence cases, and business and commercial disputes.

Mr. Bale, who founded The Bale Law Firm, said the decision to join SBSB Eastham was an easy one. "We considered joining with other firms, but this was an opportunity that we are really excited about. We get to work alongside a group of lawyers we know and respect at a firm with the kind of pedigree that really speaks for itself."

"This gives us another team of exceptional lawyers, and we are thrilled to be joining forces with them," said Susan Noe Wilson, SBSB Eastham Partner and Head of Litigation. "We are also pleased to welcome Jeff's son, Ross Bale – the next generation of quality Bale trial lawyers – along with attorney Nolan Wleczyk."

This union comes just four months after SBSB merged with Eastham, Watson, Dale & Forney, LLP to create legal powerhouse SBSB Eastham. With the addition of Bale Law, the firm now has more than 113 lawyers in six cities across the country – Houston, Corpus Christi, New Orleans, Chicago, Boca Raton, and Milwaukee.

The firm's key practice areas include Admiralty and Maritime, Defense Base Act, Longshore, Business and Commercial Litigation, Business Transactions, Personal Injury Defense, Energy, Environmental and Toxic Torts, Transportation and Trucking, General Liability, Premises Liability, Labor and Employment, Workers' Compensation, Insurance, Arbitration, and Appellate.

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com .

