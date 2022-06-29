REVERED MUSIC ICON-NELLY CELEBRATES 20th ANNIVERSARY OF LEGENDARY NELLYVILLE LP WITH FIRST-EVER VINYL RELEASE ON JULY 29

URBAN LEGENDS TO UNVEIL DELUXE EDITION WITH FOUR NEW TRACKS

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two decades ago today, Nelly unveiled his legendary second full-length offering, Nellyville, on June 25, 2002. Twenty years later, the St. Louis-raised GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, producer, and philanthropist presents the album on vinyl for the very first time July 29, 2022. The special 2LP release is available for pre-order in multiple configurations through UMe/Republic now.

Upon arrival, Nellyville bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually earned a 7x-platinum certification from the RIAA buoyed by smashes such as the inescapable double-platinum "Hot In Herre," "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland], "#1," "Pimp Juice," "Work It" [feat. Justin Timberlake], and more. Both "Hot In Herre" and "Dilemma" captured #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also took home a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Male Rap Solo Performance" for "Hot In Herre" out of three nominations, including "Album of the Year" and "Best Rap Album." Speaking to its influence, Nellyville stands out as one of the "Top 15 Best-selling Rap Albums of All-Time . " It even lent its title to his hit reality show of the same name!

Additionally, Urban Legends will unleash a special Deluxe Edition of Nellyville with four bonus tracks. These include "Not In My House" and "Kings Highway" as well as the Copenhaniancs Remix of "Work It" and Corporate Mix of "Hot In Herre." Check out the full tracklisting of the Standard Vinyl and Deluxe Editions below.

To celebrate the news, Nelly just uncovered the MTV non-movie version of the "#1" music video, which original graced the Soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning classic, Training Day, as well as videos for "Work It," "N Dey Say," and "Wadsyaname," for the first time ever on the YouTube platform. Watch the videos HERE.

Regarding the record, Nelly commented, "Nellyville was the real moment when we realized our impact. The city, the whole Midwest, it was just Nellyville. Everybody that helped bring this project to life made it monumental and that's why it still rings out like we just dropped it twenty years later."

Allow Nelly to welcome you back to Nellyville now!

Track List:

A1. Nellyville

A2. Gettin' It Started

A3. Hot In Herre

A4. Dem Boyz

A5. Oh Nelly

A6. Pimp Juice

B1. Air Force Ones

B2. In The Store

B3. On The Grind

B4. Dilemma

C1. Splurge

C2. Work It

C3. Roc The Mic (Remix)

C4. The Gank

D1. 5000

D2. #1

D3. CG2

D4. Say Now

D5. F*** It Then

Deluxe Track List:

A1. Nellyville

A2. Gettin' It Started

A3. Hot In Herre

A4. Dem Boyz

A5. Oh Nelly

A6. Pimp Juice

B1. Air Force Ones

B2. In The Store

B3. On The Grind

B4. Dilemma

B5. Splurge

C1. Work It

C2. Roc The Mic

C3. The Gank

C4. 5000

C5. #1

C6. CG2

D1. Say Now

D2. F*** It Then

D3. Not In My House*

D4. Kings Highway*

D5. Work It (Copenhaniancs Remix)*

D6. Hot In Herre (Corporate Mix)*

*First time on vinyl and streaming

