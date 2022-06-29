ORANGE142 TAPPED BY EMORY'S GOIZUETA BUSINESS SCHOOL AS DIGITAL ADVERTISING SERVICES PROVIDER

Charged with Executing the School's Digital Advertising & Enrollment Marketing

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) today announced that its buy-side advertising platform, Orange142, LLC, has been selected as the digital advertising services provider for Emory University's Goizueta Business School. During the one-year agreement, Orange142, LLC will lead digital advertising for enrollment marketing, and facilitate enrollment marketing for Goizueta's One-Year MBA, Two-Year MBA, Evening MBA, Executive MBA (on-campus and hybrid formats), Master of Analytical Finance, and MS in Business Analytics programs.

Direct Digital Holdings logo (PRNewswire)

Emory University's Goizueta Business School is located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. For more than 100 years, Goizueta Business School has been a training ground for principled leaders and a laboratory for powerful insights. Goizueta is looking to increase overall awareness and strengthen enrollment profiles with ambitious and diverse candidates seeking a world class, advanced business education.

"The team at Orange142 are leaders in the field of digital advertising," said Nicole Hitpas, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Emory University's Goizueta Business School. "We are thrilled for them to bring their technology and demand generation expertise to help us identify opportunities to attract incoming students."

"Emory University's Goizueta Business School is one of the top business schools in the country," said Ross Ramon, CEO, Orange142. "We cannot wait to implement our real-time intelligence and data-driven digital advertising solutions to see what we can achieve together."

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses LLC and Orange142, LLC deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.'s sell- and buy-side solutions manage 17,500 clients daily, generating over 30 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

About Orange142

Part of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT), Orange142, LLC combines demand-side technology with real-time intelligence and data-driven strategy to support omnichannel marketing. Based in Austin, Texas, Orange142, LLC specializes in driving strong results for mid-market clients in CPG, higher education, government, travel/tourism, and wellness/beauty. For more information, visit www.orange142.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings