Kipu Health Names Srini Chillara as Chief Technology Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, today announced the company has appointed Srini Chillara as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Chillara comes to Kipu with more than 35 years of experience, most recently serving as the CTO at Verisys, where he oversaw technology operations and development projects for healthcare data and credential management solutions.

"Srini's experience is very complementary for where Kipu is today on our technology journey, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Kipu CEO, Paul Joiner. "Providers are facing increasing pressures when it comes to staffing and transitioning to new payment models, and deploying the right technology is one of the levers they can pull to respond to these challenges. Srini brings a depth of experience to Kipu that will help shape our solutions so providers can succeed in an ever-evolving healthcare environment."

Throughout Chillara's career, he has designed and developed complex software systems that positively impact healthcare operations. His career milestones include more than five years at Experian Health, where he served as vice president of software development, and more than a decade at enterprise scheduling and patient flow software solution companies including Passport Health Communications, which was acquired by Experian Health, and Statschedules Inc., which he co-founded in 1999.

"It's an exciting time to join Kipu as we collaborate with providers to implement innovative technologies that will make their lives easier," said Chillara. "By helping providers shore up the technology they need to reach, treat and follow patients throughout their care journey, we're making a real difference in the quality of care they can provide."

Chillara earned his bachelor's in electrical engineering from Osmania University, master's in engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, and Master of Business Administration from the Birla Institute of Technology.

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The Kipu EMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com or connect on: Facebook |Twitter|LinkedIn.

